Ghanaian politician and Member of Parliament Kojo Oppong Nkrumah celebrated his wife, Akua Oppong Nkrumah, on her birthday

The lawmaker shared a video on his Instagram page showing the private moment he presented a bouquet to his spouse

The post generated reactions from online users who expressed excitement at seeing the softer side of the public official

The Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayiribi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has caused a massive stir online after showing off his romantic side while celebrating his wife’s birthday.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah surprises his wife with a birthday party and presents her with a beautiful bouquet of flowers. Image credit: Oppong Nkrumah/Instagram

Source: UGC

The prominent New Patriotic Party politician took to his Instagram page on June 2, 2026, to share a video of the private family gathering.

The video trending online shows the lawmaker holding a beautiful bouquet, which he presented to his wife before giving her a gentle peck on her cheek.

Away from the usual busy political environment, the minister decided to give his wife a surprise celebration in the presence of their children, a few family members, close friends, and their pastor.

"It’s been a wonderful day. Naana, my love, I thank God for your life. Happy Birthday🎉," Kojo Oppong Nkrumah captioned the video.

The viral video captured one of the few public moments where the politician was seen overly excited, jumping and laughing heartily with his family.

The development follows a recent trend since May 2026, where several prominent politicians have continuously flaunted their spouses online, including public figures like Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor and Ekow Blankson.

The Instagram video below shows the MP for Ofoae Ayiribi. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah presents his wife with a large bouquet on her birthday.

Fans react to Oppong Nkrumah’s romantic gesture

The rare glimpse into the lawmaker's private home life completely touched the hearts of many social media users who are used to seeing him in official state capacities.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the lawmaker's post below:

ciella_vibes said:

"This is beautiful 👏👏👏 Happy Birthday, Ma’am."

nana. Michaelss wrote:

"Happy birthday, Queen Madam, our madam ❤️❤️❤️ more wins and blessings."

ghanaianliving commented:

"Happy Birthday, Akua and Assistant Celebrant 😂."

Stanley Cruickshan added:

"Blessed happy birthday to our dear sister and friend 😍."

Daina20302019 stated:

"Happy birthday, Ma🙌"

Kojo Oppong Nkumah creis as Ernest Yaw Kumi's Funeral Photo credit: @hon_ernest_kumi_2024/Facebook, @MagicalGH/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Oppong Nkrumah weeps at Ernest Kumi's funeral

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party thronged Akwatia in the Eastern Region to attend the funeral of Ernest Yaw Kumi on December 6.

A moving scene that caught the attention of many occurred when the Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayeribi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, was seen shedding tears at the event.

Source: YEN.com.gh