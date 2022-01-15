Divorce is said to be on the ascendency as some have not had it easy with their marriages and sadly, they ended up divorcing from their partners.

In most of the cases, it was reported that the men were abusing the musicians, while the women accuse the men of having extramarital affairs.

Sadly, some gospel musicians in Ghana have fallen victim to this canker.

YEN.com.gh brings you 5 top female musicians whose marriages have suffered setbacks.

1. Esther Smith: The soul singer divorced from her former husband, Rev. Ahenkan Bonsu after four years of marriage. She accused the husband of beating her up. And as if that was not enough, said he was sleeping with their house help. At the time this saga trended, the Ma Ye Nhyira hitmaker was reported to be in Germany to deliver their third child.

2. Obaapa Christy: The powerful singer was married to Pastor Hammond Love. There were accusations and counter-accusations, including that Obaapa Christy, called Christiana Love, left her home for overseas under the guise of caring for orphans. The husband alleged that she was seeing another man in Germany. During an interview with Kwame Sefa Kayi on Peace FM in 2010, Christiana Love also accused her husband of killing gospel musician Seth Frimpong.

3. Gifty Osei: Now called Gifty Adorye, the gospel singer was formerly married to Pastor Prince Elisha Osei. Their 10-year-old marriage officially ended in 2017. Later, she married Hopeson Adorye of the National Patriotic Party (NPP).

4. Joyce Blessing: The Unbreakable singer is no longer with the husband. She was in the news recently following reports that her former husband, Dave, found out that one of their children was not for him.

5. Diana Hopeson: Now known as Diana Hopeson, the gospel singer left her former husband after claims of domestic abuse and cheating. She is currently married to Rev Emmanuel Hopeson.

Joyce Blessing begs for forgiveness

The latest gospel musician to suffer in her marriage, Joyce Blessing, spoke on her marital issue and said she married her husband Dave as a virgin.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Blessing begged for forgiveness from her fans following the allegation that one of her three children does not belong to her husband.

She added that if she has also spoken rudely or in any bad way to anyone, she begs for forgiveness as well.

The minstrel indicated that she should be pardoned and her music should not suffer based on those issues.

