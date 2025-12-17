Award-winning Ghanaian musician Fancy Gadam has called on GHAMRO to motivate musicians to release more hit songs

He made a public appeal after he received his royalties from the organisation in his MTN mobile money wallet

Some social media users have commented on Fancy Gadam's post, which he shared on his official Facebook page

Ghanaian musician Fancy Gadam, whose real name is Mujahid Ahmed Bello, has taken to social media to discuss the total royalties he received from the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO).

The Tamale-based musician expressed his disappointment with the organisation, citing what he describes as a lack of respect for artists.

Fancy Gadam receives GH¢123 from GHAMRO

On December 15, 2025, Fancy Gadam took to social media to criticise GHAMRO for failing to recognise the efforts and creativity of musicians.

The artist claimed that despite countless sleepless nights and significant amounts of money spent on recording and promotion, creatives are still not receiving the respect they deserve.

Fancy Gadam urged GHAMRO to improve its processes and support for musicians, emphasising that enthusiasm alone cannot cover the costs involved in creating music.

"GH¢123.82 for creativity, sleepless nights, studio bills, promotions, and years of hard work. This is not just a notification; it’s a loud question mark on how our music is valued and how creatives are treated," he said. "We keep creating because we love the art, but love alone shouldn’t be the payment. GHAMRO, you can do better," he added.

Ghanaians react as Fancy Gadam's post

Mawuli Kendo Nego

"Then Patapaa di33 17 pesewas oooo."

Amisky Graphics stated: ·

"You go take or you no go take?."

Blezz Richest

"Just imagine how much Maccasio will receive."

Weézy Boy ·

"These are the things Wale used to talk about… But seems he realised there’s no change coming in, so he found a new path."

Mallam V IP Sadick

"My bro be receive 56gh oooo can’t tag him tho."

PomandaBaby stated:

"So sorry, bro! It's a warning for we the upcoming. I'd better start selling yoghurt and fan-ice. Anyways, stay focused on the money you gain from the small shows. Inshallah, it will boom one day."

GHAMRO responds to Fancy Gadam

The Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) has responded to the allegations made by Fancy Gadam regarding the meagre amount he received in music royalties.

Gordon Mensah, the Head of Digital Service and Distribution at GHAMRO, clarified that variations in royalties do not reflect any artist's neglect or diminished value.

GHAMRO explained that it does not collect or distribute sound recording (master) royalties from online platforms such as Boomplay, Apple Music, and Spotify.

Instead, earnings from Digital Service Providers (DSPs) primarily consist of sound recording royalties, which are paid directly to the owner of the master recording, typically through digital distributors or record labels.

Fancy Gadam involved in an accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Mujahid Ahmed Bello, popularly called Fancy Gadam, who was in a car accident.

Viral videos on Facebook and Instagram showed that the award-winning singer's car was seriously damaged.

Some social media users commented on Fancy Gadam's video, which bloggers shared on Instagram.

