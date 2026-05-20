Mr Beautiful has disclosed that his marriage ended due to a Christian friend's manipulation and false ideas

In an interview, he noted that even in divorce, he and his ex-wife maintain a close friendship with daily phone conversations

Despite their cordial relationship, Mr Beautiful strongly dismissed the likelihood of a comeback for them

Ghanaian actor Mr Beautiful has disclosed that his marriage has ended in divorce.

Speaking in a recent interview, he indicated that his marriage ended after a friend he introduced to his wife planted false ideas that destroyed their union.

Kumawood actor Mr Beautiful confirms his marriage has ended in divorce. Photo source: @mr_beautiful

Source: TikTok

Speaking on Emelia Brobbey's talk show, the Kumawood actor, who had kept his marital status private, lamented that Christians were not real people, claiming 80% of them were fake.

What ended Mr Beautiful's marriage?

Mr Beautiful said the friend he brought into their lives manipulated his wife with lies and caused misunderstandings, which ultimately led to the breakup. The experience left him deeply distrustful of Christians.

"I befriended someone whom I introduced to my wife, and the two of them ended my marriage. The person is a Christian, and that has left me with a deep scar. I don't trust Christians anymore; they are the most wicked people," he said.

He added that he now places greater trust in Muslims and people from northern Ghana, saying he remains very cautious around Christians.

Kumawood Actor Mr Beautiful Confirms Marriage Collapse, Blames Christian Friend: "They're Fake"

Source: Instagram

Mr Beautiful's relationship with ex-wife

Despite the painful split, Mr Beautiful shared that he and his ex-wife have maintained a close friendship. The two speak on the phone daily, sharing jokes and laughter.

"We speak every day on the phone. We joke and laugh together. In fact, we have spoken twice this morning," he said.

However, he ruled out any possibility of reconciliation, insisting the separation was destined to happen.

Watch Mr Beautiful's interview on TikTok below:

Mr Beautiful speaks about his health

The latest disclosure comes after Mr Beautiful denied rumours about his health, insisting he is not sick and hardly falls ill

Speaking in an interview, the Kumawood star explained that his long absence from the spotlight was a personal decision, not due to illness.

Mr Beautiful hinted at a strong comeback, saying he had stepped back to analyse life and would return with a force no one could stop.

Nana Boakye Ansah now works for CSP

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that another Kumawood actor, Nana Boakye Ansah, has resurfaced after years away from the spotlight and has relocated to the United Kingdom.

The former Kumawood actor is now working as a security officer with CSP Group Ltd, an event security firm in the UK.

Photos of him in a reflective vest, looking joyful and settled, have sparked reactions from fans who are happy to see him doing well.

Source: YEN.com.gh