Ghanaian musician Mujahid Ahmed Bello, popularly known as Fancy Gadam, has been involved in a car accident.

The incident occurred in the early hours of December 4, 2025, in Tamale, shortly after his concert.

Fans react as a video of Fancy Gadam's accident trends online. Photo credit: @switchfocus.

Tamale-based Ghanaian musician Fancy Gadam was involved in a minor car accident.

Reports indicate that the popular artist, known for his hit song "Totally Cheat," was returning to Tamale after a successful concert in Karaga, where he captivated fans with his performance.

Fancy Gadam trends with his looks for his latest photoshoot before his concert in Tamale. Photo credit: @fancygadam.

In a distressing video that has since gone viral on social media, the singer’s white Toyota RAV4 drifted off the road and into a gutter.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as alarming, but thankfully, despite the damage to the vehicle’s bumper, no one inside the car suffered any serious injuries.

Fans and well-wishers have expressed their relief on Facebook, hoping for a swift recovery and safe travels for the artist in the future.

Fancy Gadam speaks after the accident

Ghanaian musician Fancy Gadam has spoken after his accident in a viral video, which GH Blinks posted on Facebook.

The fashionable male singer turned heads with his look as he gave an update about his health while rocking a designer outfit.

Some social media users have commented on the trending video

Fancy Gadam breaks down at his concert

Award-winning singer Fancy Gadam shed tears of joy at his recently concluded Gadam Nation concert.

The beloved Tamale musician expressed his appreciation to his fans who always show up in large numbers to support his events.

In an emotional video, Fancy Gadam wiped his tears as he passionately sang in his native language.

Ghanaians react to Fancy Gadam's performance

Some social media users have commented on Fancy Gadam's emotional video on TikTok. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions:

NO COMPETITION 🎉🥳 stated:

"So emotional, not the tears of him rather but hear the vibes in the song. He feels how it is. Gadam nation always pulls out for him. He wishes he could help, but he can’t; that’s the outcome of he’s tears, may Allah bless and see us all through 🥹 🤧😒."

medib95 stated:

"Hmm this song will bring anyone down if u understand the meaning and have seen how our siblings are suffering in the southern side and beyond. Gadam, ur songs are an inspiration to your people. 😢."

Zaakibae22 commented:

"People hate this guy too much is not good, please let’s support our own because he is trying to promote the Northern region every opportunity he gets. Thank you 🙏🙏."

Hajia4reall steals the spotlight at Fancy Gadam's concert

Ghanaian socialite and rising musician Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4reall, was among the top performers at the Gadam Nation concert.

She stole the spotlight with her brown leather halter-neck top and matching mini skirt at the sold-out concert.

Hajia4reall thrilled the audience with her stellar performance and showcased her impressive dance moves.

