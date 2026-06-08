Sammy Awuku's wife, Mary Anane Awuku, has celebrated her 40th birthday in style

Mrs Awuku shared some love photos, rocking high-end kente outfits to casual sweater outfits

Posting the photos, she shared heartfelt messages reflecting on growth and gratitude

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Mary Anane Awuku, the wife of Akuapem North MP Sammy Awuku, has celebrated her birthday in style.

Mrs Awuku turned 40 on Monday, June 8, 2026, and released some beautiful photos on social media.

Sammy Awuku's wife, Mary Anane Awuku, celebrates her 40th birthday. Photo source: @mary_anane_awuku

Source: Instagram

The first set of photos showed her posing confidently in a fitted, floor-length dress that featured patterns in shades of turquoise, orange, and black.

She had a short, styled black hairstyle and wore makeup that highlighted her eyes and smile.

Her accessories include dangling earrings that complement the outfit's elegant theme.

Standing against a blue backdrop, she held large white balloons shaped like the number 40.

"Today, I celebrate not just my birthday, but the journey, the lessons, the growth, and every person who has been part of my story. I’m thankful for God’s grace, the opportunities, the challenges that shaped me, and the amazing people who continue to support and inspire me," her caption read.

See the Instagram photos below:

Her second set saw her Dazzling in a lavender gown, a floor-length and form-fitting outfit, with intricate beadwork and sequins.

She had long, straight black hair and smiled warmly as she posed on a grand marble staircase with ornate black iron railings.

"Cheers to embracing new possibilities, creating greater impact, and living this next chapter with purpose, joy, and intention. Cheers to another year of growth, gratitude, and becoming," she said.

In another set of photos, the celebrant dressed in a chic, youthful outfit, blending casual elegance with a celebratory touch.

She wore a cream-white cable-knit sweater with black striped trim around the V-neckline, cuffs, and waist, giving it a classic preppy style. The sweater was paired with a grey pleated mini skirt that adds a playful and fashionable contrast to the look.

Her hair was in an updo style, while her makeup defined eyes, neatly shaped brows, and a glossy smile that enhanced her cheerful appearance.\

"Forty looks good on me. Happy birthday to me🎂."

Mrs Awuku, a leadership coach, author, speaker and mentor, who is the Proprietor of Brain Hills International School, also shared some videos.

"It’s my birthday! 🎉💛 Today, I’m celebrating life, growth, and the gift of another year. As I step into a new year, I’m choosing faith over fear, purpose over pressure, and gratitude over everything. Here’s to bigger dreams, meaningful impact, and beautiful moments ahead. Happy Birthday to me! 🥂✨," she captioned /

Watch the Instagram video below:

One of the videos featured her daughter, who was in the same dress as her.

"A little older, a lot more grateful. Happy Birthday to me! Here’s to more blessings, laughter, and beautiful memories ahead," her caption read.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Mary Anane Awuku shares insights into her sacrifice for her husband, MP Sammy Awuku. Image credit: swagofafricanews, haircode/Instagram

Source: UGC

Sammy Awuku’s wife speaks on their careers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sammy Awuku's wife had shared rare insights into her marital journey.

In a recent interview, she shared that both she and her husband were fiercely active in student politics during their days at the University of Ghana.

She explained that once their relationship became serious, they realised it was impractical for both of them to pursue front-line national politics, so she voluntarily stepped back.

Source: YEN.com.gh