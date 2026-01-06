Ghanaian politician Sammy Awuku's wife, Mary Anane Awuku, has become a style influencer for the women in the educational sector

The hard-working CEO of Brain Hill International School has never failed fashionistas with her classy looks at various events

Several social media users have commented on Mary Anane Awuku's high fashion sense and flawless beauty on social media

Ghanaian politician Sammy Awuku's wife, Mary Anane Awuku, has been named among the high-profile women shaping education in Ghana.

The Chief Executive Officer of Brainhill International not only promotes smooth teaching and learning in her school but also inspires many with her fashionable looks.

Sammy Awuku's gorgeous wife and CEO of Brain Hill International School, Mary Anane Awuku, looks elegant in stylish gowns. Photo credit: @mary_anane_awuku.

Source: Instagram

Sammy Awuku's wife wins an award

The founder of Brain Hill International School, Mary Anane Awuku, looked ethereal in a blue corseted suede and coloured beaded kente gown as she received her award at the 2025 Forty Under Forty.

The gorgeous boss lady looked elegant in a glamorous frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup as she flaunted her awards in a viral video.

Sammy Awuku donned a crisp white long-sleeve shirt and black suit to support his hardworking wife.

The Instagram photos of Sammy Awuku and his wife are below:

Sammy Awuku's wife models in classy pantsuit

Ghanaian public speaker Mary Anane Awuku served boss lady vibes in a pink body-hugging pantsuit for the newest episode of her motivational video.

She opted for a short pixie-cut fringe hairstyle and heavy makeup as she spoke about believing in oneself to achieve goals in 2026.

Ghanaian politician Sammy Awuku gives a speech at the 2025 NLA programme. Photo credit: @nla.

Source: Facebook

The style influencer accessorised her look with an expensive necklace and matching earrings that complemented the silver beads stitched on the sleeves of her blazer.

The Instagram video of Sammy Awuku's wife is below:

Sammy Awuku's wife rocks pink dress

Ghanaian philanthropist Mary Anane Awuku courted attention with her simple yet elegant pink lace dress at a public event with her husband.

She joined hardworking women at the Obum community to celebrate the 2025 Mother’s Day event, where she motivated them and presented special gifts.

Sammy Awuku's wife completed her classy look with a centre-parted blonde hairstyle, which complemented her outfit.

The Instagram photos of Sammy Awuku's wife are below:

Sammy Awuku's wife trends with glittering gown

Sammy Awuku's beautiful wife made a grand entry at a student event in a stylish outfit.

She wore a breathtaking, sleeveless, glittering gown and an elegant afro hairstyle to receive her award in trending photos.

Mary Anane Awuku served as the Special Guest of Honour at the Ghana Student Leaders Awards at GNAT Hall.

The Instagram video of Sammy Awuku's wife is below:

Sammy Awuku's wife visits Aburi Girls' School

Sammy Awuku's stylish wife also did not disappoint with her look as she arrived at Aburi Girls’ Senior High School.

Mary Anane Awuku turned heads in a custom-made maxi gown and ponytail hairstyle as she motivated female students on how to live a purposeful life while on campus.

"The Yes She Can Foundation exists to inspire, empower, and uplift young girls by nurturing their faith, confidence, and sense of purpose. Through worship, mentorship, and intentional conversations, we create safe spaces where girls are reminded of who they are, what they carry, and the limitless future ahead of them. There is no greater joy than pouring hope into young lives, speaking faith into their journey and reminding them that yes, they can rise, lead, and make an impact."

The Instagram photos of Sammy Awuku's wife are below:

Source: YEN.com.gh