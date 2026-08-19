Ghanaian spiritualist Karma President has released a chilling prophecy targeting Gomez, the widower of late TikToker Sexxy Vida

Karma President claimed he spotted a disturbing spiritual sign involving a coffin linked to Gomez following his wife's death

The prophecy has ignited a wave of reactions on social media as discussions surrounding Sexxy Vida's death continue

Ghanaian spiritualist Karma President has issued a stark warning to Gomez, the husband of late TikToker Sexxy Vida, after claiming to have received a troubling spiritual vision about the grieving widower.

Karma President drops a doom prophecy about Sexxy Vida’s husband, Gomez, after the TikToker’s death. Image credit: The BBC Ghana, @sexxyvida

Source: Facebook

In a video that surfaced on social media on 18 August 2026, Karma President told viewers he had seen a sign he could not ignore.

The spiritualist said he observed a coffin trailing Gomez in the spiritual realm and warned that if no action was taken, the consequences in the physical world could be devastating.

"I can see a coffin following Gomez in the spiritual realm, and when it manifests physically, it will be bad news. Sexxy Vida is dead, and so he should take immediate action before the worst happens," Karma President said.

Karma President's warning to Gomez

The prophecy arrives at an already sensitive moment.

Sexxy Vida's passing has kept social media buzzing with commentary, questions and competing claims about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Karma President's intervention adds yet another dimension to those conversations, this time shifting focus squarely onto the man she left behind.

The spiritualist stopped short of prescribing specific steps but made clear he considered the matter urgent, urging Gomez to seek the necessary help without delay.

The TikTok video of Karma President is below.

Social media reacts to the prophecy

The video drew swift responses from Ghanaians and others who stumbled upon the clip online.

@Boakye Jr. wrote:

"Asem ben kraaa nieee 😂🤣😂😹"

@akischwester1 said:

"Oh no, please help him 🙏"

@Perfectthreadss commented:

"Sad news."

@Belson added:

" Please, because of the love between him and Vida, let him go and continue with his lovely wife."

Sexxy Vida final wish surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida's final wishes, explicitly shared in a resurfaced interview, elicited a profound emotional response from her followers in the wake of her untimely death.

The video of Sexxy Vida discussing her desires for the handling of her body after death has gone viral, bringing renewed focus on her life as a dedicated mother of nine and her candid approach to both life and death.

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Source: YEN.com.gh