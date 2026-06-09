Peggy Ovire's wedding video has resurfaced amid her allegations against her estranged husband, Frederick Leonard

In the viral clip, Peggy praised Leonard's character as a faithful partner during their relationship

Social media reactions highlighted the stark contrast between past praises and current accusations amidst their divorce

A wedding video of Nollywood actors Peggy Ovire and Frederick Leonard has resurfaced on social media amid the couple's ongoing marital dispute, drawing attention to the actress's past praise of her estranged husband.

"He Doesn't Womanise": Peggy Ovire's Wedding Praise for Frederick Leonard Pops Up Amid Divorce Saga

Source: Instagram

The clip began trending shortly after Peggy publicly accused Leonard of being involved with another woman and challenged him to attend the next court hearing in their divorce case so the proceedings could be concluded.

In the resurfaced footage, recorded during the couple's wedding celebrations, Peggy spoke glowingly about Leonard's character, describing him as a trustworthy partner who was focused on his career and not known for womanising.

"When I met him, he was not a womaniser. He was a man focused on making money," she said in the video. "He is someone I can beat my chest for because he doesn't womanise."

The actress also reflected on the early stages of their relationship, revealing that Leonard was already in a relationship when they first met.

She said she remained supportive because she believed he had a promising future.

Beyond praising Leonard's fidelity, Peggy also used the wedding video to offer advice to singles, encouraging women not to abandon a relationship solely because a man is not yet financially successful if they genuinely believe in him.

She further recounted Leonard's commitment to prayer during their marriage, saying he often woke her up for early morning prayers and regularly prayed during the night.

"Thank you for waking me up in the morning and saying, 'Babe, let us pray.' He wakes up at night and prays. He never stops praying," Peggy said in the video.

Watch the X (Twitter) video below:

The resurfaced video comes amid heightened online discussions surrounding the former couple after Peggy recently levelled allegations against Leonard on social media. She claimed that a woman linked to the actor is married with four children and urged Leonard to cooperate with efforts to finalise their divorce.

Reactions to Peggy Ovire, Frederick Leonard's video

The contrast between Peggy's remarks in the wedding clip and her recent allegations has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many users revisiting moments from the couple's relationship as their divorce proceedings continue.

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions below.

Source: YEN.com.gh