A video showing an aerial view of Nana Kwame Bediako's No. 1 Oxford Street Hotel in Osu has surfaced on social media amid a court battle

The Commercial Division of the High Court in Accra granted Cola Holdings Limited police assistance to seize the luxury property on July 21, 2026

Justice Samuel Faraday Johnson dismissed objections from a company linked to Cheddar, finding insufficient evidence to block the application

An aerial video of Nana Kwame Bediako, widely known as Cheddar's luxury hotel on Oxford Street in Osu, has gone viral, drawing widespread attention just as a High Court ruling cleared the way for its seizure.

Cheddar's No. 1 Oxford Street Hotel aerial view surfaces as court orders police-assisted seizure. Image credit: Nana Kwame Bediako Cheddar

Source: Facebook

The footage offers a bird's-eye view of the No. 1 Oxford Street Hotel, unveiling a modern multi-storey structure with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, multiple balconies, spacious terraces, and a clean white exterior.

A neatly paved compound with organised parking spaces completes the upscale picture, and the clip has been widely shared as Ghanaians take in both the hotel's striking architecture and the legal storm surrounding it.

High Court Grants Police-Assisted Seizure

On July 21, 2026, Justice Samuel Faraday Johnson of the Commercial Division of the High Court in Accra ruled in favour of Cola Holdings Limited, granting the company and its appointed Receiver police assistance to take possession of the hotel.

The application came after Cola Holdings informed the court that earlier attempts to peacefully take over the property had failed.

Justice Johnson found that Cola Holdings had properly registered its security interest over the hotel and was fully entitled to enforce that interest under the Borrowers and Lenders Act, 2020 (Act 1052).

The court also dismissed objections filed by Kensington Residential Partners 1 Limited, a company connected to Cheddar, after ruling that the evidence presented was insufficient to block the application.

Cheddar's Legal Position

Earlier this year, Cheddar, who leads the New Force Movement, publicly stated that he does not accept liability arising from a judgment handed down by the High Court of England and Wales.

He indicated that his legal team had already moved to challenge the enforcement of that foreign judgment within Ghana and that he intended to exhaust every available legal avenue.

The court was careful to note that its July 21 ruling addresses only the application for police assistance and does not touch on the merits of any pending appeals or other proceedings between the parties, meaning the broader legal battle between Cheddar and Cola Holdings is far from settled.

In the meantime, the aerial footage continues to circulate across social media, with many users pausing to admire the hotel's design even as they follow the unfolding legal saga around one of Accra's most prominent luxury developments.

The Instagram video showing the aerial view of Cheddar's hotel is below:

Accra High Court orders Cheddar to pay debt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an Accra High Court reportedly ordered Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako to pay US$14,928,314.70 to British firm Cola Holdings Limited.

The debt stems from a failed business deal that led to a breach of contract case decided in January 2025, with the judgment later registered in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh