A stampede at the 2026 Ghana Party in the Park in north London left multiple festivalgoers injured and forced organisers to shut down the event early

The crush was triggered by a small fire near the entrance that caused the gates to close temporarily, with a crowd surging when they were reopened

Disturbing footage circulated online showing chaotic scenes of people falling to the ground as screams rang out across the venue

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The 2026 edition of Ghana Party in the Park, also known as ShattaFest UK, came to an abrupt close in London on Saturday, August 1, 2026, after a stampede caused multiple injuries at the venue.

Emergency services respond after a fire and crowd surge forced Ghana Party in the Park to shut down early in London. Image credit: Plus 1 TV.

Source: Twitter

The event has been running since 2005 and is touted as one of the largest Ghanaian events outside the country, attracting thousands of attendees from across the UK, Europe, and beyond every year.

This year, the show was headlined by dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, who had been billed as the star attraction at Copthall Playing Fields in Barnet.

Last year, the show was held on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Barnet Playing Fields in London, where it was headlined by Kweku Smoke, with King Promise serving as Creative Director.

Other creatives on the bill included Joint 77, Sister Derby, DopeNation, Krymi, Beeztrap KOTM, MOLIY, Gyakie, who made a surprise appearance, and Flowking Stone.

Chaos hits 2026 Ghana Party in Park

The 2026 edition, however, has been thrown into uncertainty following disturbances at the venue.

Local and international outlets reported that several people were hurt at the north London festival after a crush forced organisers to shut the event down.

Guests sustained injuries that were not life-threatening after a small fire broke out on site, prompting officials to close the gates for a period.

When the gates were later reopened, a build-up of attendees surged forward, sparking the chaotic scenes that followed.

Videos shared online captured the disorder, showing people collapsing to the ground as the crowd pushed in.

Police have since given an official account of the scale of the injuries recorded.

Officers disclosed that "23 people needed assistance," either from paramedics or the festival's own medical staff, while nine of them were further examined by the London Ambulance Service.

Three attendees were subsequently hospitalised, though their injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

Police also moved to quash online rumours that a stabbing had taken place, describing such claims as false.

Below is an X video of the Ghana Party in the Park stampede that left many injured.

Organisers apologise after "difficult day"

According to organisers, the incident marked one of the most difficult days in the festival's history.

In a statement, Ghana Party in the Park said its thoughts were with everyone who was injured, distressed, or otherwise affected by the events that unfolded.

It thanked the emergency services for their swift response and reiterated that the health, safety, and wellbeing of attendees remained its highest priority.

The organisers added that the festival, which has run for more than two decades, would provide further updates on ticket refunds and next steps in due course.

Stonebwoy reacts to Shatta Wale's cancelled show

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy took to X on August 1, 2026, to sympathise with those affected by the cancellation of Shatta Wale's London show.

The gesture surprised many fans, given the long-documented rivalry between the two artists.

Stonebwoy's post has since drawn over 283,000 views, with Ghanaians divided over whether the message was genuine or merely a calculated public relations move.

The unlikely show of camaraderie added a new layer of intrigue to the fallout from the cancelled festival, with much of the online conversation shifting toward the two stars' history rather than the incident itself.

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Source: YEN.com.gh