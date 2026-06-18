Otumfuo and the Ga Mantse have warmed hearts after a video showing their interaction in Canada caught the attention of many

It all happened after Otumfuo was seen leaving his hotel in Canada to watch the Black Stars' game

Ghana's Black Stars secured a 1-0 victory against Panama in their 2026 World Cup opener, courtesy of a Caleb Yirenkyi goal

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, are trending online in the wake of the Black Stars' first victory at the 2026 World Cup.

This comes after an adorable moment surfaced showing the joyful interaction between the two powerful kings before the match.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II shares a joyful moment before Ghana's 1-0 victory over Panama at the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Opemsuo Radio/Facebook

Source: UGC

The video, posted on the TikTok page of Opemsuo Radio, captured the moment the Asante King was leaving the Fairmont Royal York Hotel for BMO Field to watch the Black Stars take on Panama.

Wearing a beautiful suit, the Asante King, just as he was about to enter his car, paused momentarily to exchange pleasantries with the Ga Mantse after noticing him and his entourage.

Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II then walked up to Otumfuo and gave him a warm embrace.

The two kings, beaming with smiles, interacted briefly before the Asantehene first entered his waiting vehicle.

The adorable video highlighted the strong bond Otumfuo shares with Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

Watch the TikTok video showing the moment between the Asantehene and the Ga Mantse.

Black Stars defeat Panama

Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars, picked up all three points in their first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, defeating Panama on Wednesday, June 17.

FC Nordsjælland midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi scored the only goal in stoppage time after a counterattack ended with him slotting home a cross from Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Yirenkyi's goal ensured Ghana recorded its sixth-ever win at the senior men's World Cup and denied Panama its first World Cup point.

The Black Stars will next face England on June 23.

Ghana's Black Stars will face England and Croatia in their next Group L games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo source: @blackstarsofghana

Source: Getty Images

Reactions to Otumfuo and Ga Mantse's interaction

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video praised the two kings.

Me kyiri nsɛmfoo stated:

"Gradually, Ga Mantse has gained global recognition after mingling with Otumfoɔ, while the other one is being insulted for always attacking Otumfoɔ."

Rainy said:

"Otumfuo and Ga Mantse make me feel proud."

Bobby_Royhd opined:

"Accra and Kumasi are out of the country. Let's sell both before they come."

Richard Mzansi indicated:

"I really admire the chemistry between Otumfuo and Ga Mantse."

God's Eyes added:

"He's still a king even in a foreign country. What a blessing. I tap into this for myself and my generation."

2026 World Cup said:

"Body language, who is spotting that? Like Trump and others when they meet."

Prophet shares Caleb Yirenkyi's prophecy

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Kofi Amponsah shared a prophecy about the Ghana Black Stars before their opening game against Panama.

The man of God, in a video, claimed to have foreseen Caleb Yirenkyi excelling at the World Cup and urged the coach to start him.

Source: YEN.com.gh