Ghana's Black Stars secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama with a late goal from Caleb Yirenkyi in their 2026 World Cup opener

Vice President Opoku-Agyemang celebrated joyfully at the match, showcasing her support for the national team

Ghanaians who watched the video of her jubilation thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on it

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Ghana’s senior men’s national football team, the Black Stars, played its opening 2026 World Cup game against Panama on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

The Ghanaian side defeated their Panama counterparts in a one-nil scoreline almost at the end of the match.

Veep Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang exhibits joy as Black Stars win their World Cup opener with a late goal. Photo credit: @NJOAgyemang

Source: Facebook

The dramatic late winner by Caleb Yirenkyi secured all three points for Ghana and sparked scenes of joy among supporters across the country.

Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, who was at the BMO Field, was filmed on her feet dancing immediately after Yirenkyi scored the goal.

She wore a wide smile, reflecting her joy after having experienced anxiety for most of the game.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang stood up and raised her hands in victory as she danced to celebrate the Black Stars' hard-fought victory over Panama.

Meanwhile, Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association, stood in front of Prof Opoku-Agyemang and showed no emotions at all.

Ghana recorded its first victory in the tournament during the added time. Yirenkyi struck deep into stoppage time to hand the Black Stars an opening win.

Vice President visits Black Stars

Before Ghana's first game in the 2026 World Cup, the Vice President visited the team at their hotel in Toronto on June 16, 2026.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang went with the Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, High Commissioner to Canada Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh and other top politicians.

When she met the team, Vice President Opoku-Agyemang encouraged them to give every match their all so that Ghana would progress in the tournament.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Veep's exciting dance moves causes stir

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video on social media after the Vice President's joyful dance. Read them below:

Vera A. Ofori said:

"Genuinely excited!!! ❤️."

Kwadjo Asare wrote:

"But Kirk didn't seem happy."

Beyalam Njonam Evans said:

"Mummy, more dances are yet to come, so don't use up all your skills."

Khal Må wrote:

"Why Kurt no dey laugh 😂😂😂 okay Baba Rahman didn't get playing time 😂😂😂."

Appiah Alex said:

"She knows how to dance very well."

Elly Kplim wrote:

"I just love this woman, from her days as education minister till now."

Ohemmã Esther said:

"My Vice President, your vice president, our vice president. ❤️We love you 🥰."

Justus Kofi Bansah wrote:

"GFA president is sad, and vice president is happy. What a mystery.. 🤔."

Nana Akosua said:

"Our vice Gye wo two."

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia sends a message to the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup opener. Photo credit: Warren Little/Getty and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

Bawumia sends message to Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had urged the Black Stars to play with all their might against Panama.

The NPP flagbearer also joined Ghanaians in wishing the team success as they prepare for the crucial group stage clash on June 17.

Source: YEN.com.gh