The Government of Ghana has postponed the evacuation of its citizens from South Africa

Over 800 Ghanaians have registered to return home amid renewed xenophobic attacks

Authorities explained that the delay will allow all necessary procedures to be completed

The Government of Ghana has temporarily postponed the planned evacuation of its citizens from South Africa following recent xenophobic attacks in parts of that country.

According to a report by Citinewsroom, the exercise, which was initially scheduled to begin on Thursday, 21 May, has been pushed back for a few days.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, headed by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, postpones the evacuation of Ghanaian citizens from South Africa. Photo credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In a statement issued on May 21, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that more than 800 Ghanaians have registered with the country’s High Commission in Pretoria, indicating their willingness to return home amid growing fears over the attacks targeting foreign nationals.

Reason for postponing evacuation of Ghanaians

Authorities explained that the scale of the operation, along with South African legal and aviation requirements, made it necessary to briefly defer the evacuation.

Officials noted that these conditions must be fully satisfied before any flights can be organised.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to provide an update on the evacuation of Ghanaians from South Africa, which was scheduled to commence on Thursday, May 21, 2026," the statement said.

"The Government of Ghana notes that more than 800 Ghanaians have registered with our High Commission in Pretoria seeking to be evacuated due to the latest wave of xenophobic attacks."

The ministry added that several key processes remain outstanding, including passenger screening, coordination among multiple institutions, and the acquisition of necessary flight permits.

"Considering the numbers involved and the South African legal conditions that have to be met, including mandatory passenger screening, multi-institutional coordination, and flight permits, the planned evacuation has been deferred by a few days to enable our High Commission to meet these evacuation conditions," it further stated.

Ghana announces packages for evacuees from SA

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana had announced a special support package for Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa.

The package was said to include financial assistance, transportation support, psychosocial care, and job and business opportunities.

Evacuees were expected to arrive in Accra on May 21, 2026, although this has been stalled by administrative and logistical problems.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh