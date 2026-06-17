Florence Obinim Reacts After Benedicta Gafah's Her Leaked Private Chat With Bishop Obinim
- Florence Obinim has cursed Benedicta Gafah after her controversial private conversation with her husband, Bishop Obinim, went viral
- The gospel musician's reaction came after the actress exposed the man of God for claiming he blocked her due to her marital controversy
- Florence Obinim's remarks have triggered reactions on social media, with many reflecting on the marriage struggles she might be going through
Ghanaian gospel musician, Florence Obinim, has responded after the Kumawood actress, Benedicta Gafah's name appeared in their marriage scandal.
For days now, the gospel musician and her husband, Bishop Obinim, have been making headlines after the man of God publicly disclosed his marital woes.
Amid the controversy, Benedicta Gafah's name popped up as the man of God alleged that he had to block the actress over his wife's insecurities.
For many years, the Kumawood actress has been accused of being the alleged side chick of Obinim, despite her debunking on many occasions.
Obinim's marriage saga takes new twist as alleged church member exposes him, unveiling his supposed side chick
Following the claims by the clergyman, Gafah clapped back, clarifying that she blocked Bishop Obinim and not the other way around.
The Kumawood star's private chat with the man of God went viral on social media, which caused a stir on social media.
Inside the message was Benedicta Gafah, warning Bishop Obinim and asking him to speak to his wife to stop attacking her. The actress further sided with the man of God regarding some insulting words used against her.
The Instagram post of Benedicta Gafah and Bishop Obinim's private chat is below:
Florence responds to Gafah, Bishop Obinim's chats
In a recent interview, Florence Obinim, answering a question from the host concerning Benedicta Gafah's private chat with her husband, said she has entrusted everything in the hands of God.
“You can come into my marriage and later side with my husband to insult me. She claims she doesn't have any romantic relationship with Bishop, but how come they have such private conversations to the extent of using such words on me?” She sarcastically said.
“As for me, I have given everything to God to fight for me,” she added.
Florence Obinim subtly added that she is not like Benedicta Gafah, who was assaulted by her husband for “cheating”.
The gospel musician's response has triggered massive reactions on social media, with many sharing their thoughts.
The TikTok video of Florence Obinim's response is below.
Florence Obinim's reply to Gafah sparks reactions
YEN com.gh compiled social media comments after Florence Obinim broke her silence following Benedicta Gafah's leaked conversation with Obinim.
Abena Chic wrote:
“Marriage is the most difficult institution ever.”
Graceland wrote:
“Then Bishop and Benedicta were dating, eiiii!”
The Blessed Child wrote:
“Indirect insult to whom it may concern.”
Abena wrote:
“Aww, more hugs from all team legal wives to u mummy. Everything will be fine.”
Mama Beauty wrote:
“Aww, this woman is going through a lot.”
Prophet Ogyaba drops allegations against Obinim
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Ogyaba, added his voice to the marital saga between Bishop Obinim and his wife, Florence Obinim.
The Ghanaian man of God shared audio, exposing an alleged mistreatment by Obinim of the gospel musician.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist, and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh