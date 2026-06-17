Florence Obinim has cursed Benedicta Gafah after her controversial private conversation with her husband, Bishop Obinim, went viral

The gospel musician's reaction came after the actress exposed the man of God for claiming he blocked her due to her marital controversy

Florence Obinim's remarks have triggered reactions on social media, with many reflecting on the marriage struggles she might be going through

Ghanaian gospel musician, Florence Obinim, has responded after the Kumawood actress, Benedicta Gafah's name appeared in their marriage scandal.

Florence Obinim fires back at Benedicta Gafah after her insulting private chat with Bishop Obinim went viral. Image credit: Florence Obinim Ministries, Benedicta Gafah

Source: Facebook

For days now, the gospel musician and her husband, Bishop Obinim, have been making headlines after the man of God publicly disclosed his marital woes.

Amid the controversy, Benedicta Gafah's name popped up as the man of God alleged that he had to block the actress over his wife's insecurities.

For many years, the Kumawood actress has been accused of being the alleged side chick of Obinim, despite her debunking on many occasions.

Following the claims by the clergyman, Gafah clapped back, clarifying that she blocked Bishop Obinim and not the other way around.

The Kumawood star's private chat with the man of God went viral on social media, which caused a stir on social media.

Inside the message was Benedicta Gafah, warning Bishop Obinim and asking him to speak to his wife to stop attacking her. The actress further sided with the man of God regarding some insulting words used against her.

The Instagram post of Benedicta Gafah and Bishop Obinim's private chat is below:

Florence responds to Gafah, Bishop Obinim's chats

In a recent interview, Florence Obinim, answering a question from the host concerning Benedicta Gafah's private chat with her husband, said she has entrusted everything in the hands of God.

“You can come into my marriage and later side with my husband to insult me. She claims she doesn't have any romantic relationship with Bishop, but how come they have such private conversations to the extent of using such words on me?” She sarcastically said.

“As for me, I have given everything to God to fight for me,” she added.

Florence Obinim subtly added that she is not like Benedicta Gafah, who was assaulted by her husband for “cheating”.

The gospel musician's response has triggered massive reactions on social media, with many sharing their thoughts.

The TikTok video of Florence Obinim's response is below.

Florence Obinim's reply to Gafah sparks reactions

YEN com.gh compiled social media comments after Florence Obinim broke her silence following Benedicta Gafah's leaked conversation with Obinim.

Abena Chic wrote:

“Marriage is the most difficult institution ever.”

Graceland wrote:

“Then Bishop and Benedicta were dating, eiiii!”

The Blessed Child wrote:

“Indirect insult to whom it may concern.”

Abena wrote:

“Aww, more hugs from all team legal wives to u mummy. Everything will be fine.”

Mama Beauty wrote:

“Aww, this woman is going through a lot.”

Ghanaian pastor Ogyaba exposes disturbing details about Bishop Obinim’s alleged treatment of his wife, drops audio. Image credit: Prophet Dr Ogyaba, Bishop Obinim Ministries

Source: Facebook

Prophet Ogyaba drops allegations against Obinim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Ogyaba, added his voice to the marital saga between Bishop Obinim and his wife, Florence Obinim.

The Ghanaian man of God shared audio, exposing an alleged mistreatment by Obinim of the gospel musician.

Source: YEN.com.gh