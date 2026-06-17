Florence Obinim has denied her husband, Daniel Obinim's claims that he warned her to stay away from Osebo the Zaraman

Osebo had earlier dismissed rumours of an inappropriate relationship with Florence, describing her as a precious wife

Florence has hinted that her husband's comments stemmed from hurt linked to his past encounters with the fashion icon

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Ghanaian gospel musician Florence Obinim has responded to claims from her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim, that he had warned her to stay away from Osebo the Zaraman.

Ghanaian gospel musician Florence Obinim denies her husband Bishop Obinim's claims that he warned her to stay away from Osebo. Image credit: Florence Obinim, Bishop Obinim (Facebook & Instagram)

Source: Instagram

The two personalities have dominated headlines in recent weeks following comments made by Bishop Obinim restricting his wife from any funeral preparations in the event of his demise.

Those comments were followed by a statement at his church, in which he indicated that he was scared of the company his wife was keeping, including Ghanaian fashion icon Osebo, the Zaraman.

According to Bishop Obinim, he feels uncomfortable and uneasy whenever he sees Florence in the company of Osebo, adding that the situation has caused him anxiety as a husband who is naturally protective of his marriage.

Following the comments, Osebo the Zaraman responded. The fashion icon, who recently admitted to being a truck pusher and ice cream seller earlier in life, asserted that he had never been involved with Florence Obinim.

He rather urged Bishop Obinim to stay true to his wife, describing her as godly and a precious wife.

Osebo the Zaraman said:

"When your wife visits me, don't be scared about it because it is a curse for me to sleep with a married woman. My mentor, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, did not train me to behave in such a manner. It will never happen."

The TikTok video of Osebo the Zaraman refuting claims he has been involved with Florence Obinim is below.

Florence Obinim responds to Bishop Obinim

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Florence Obinim responded to the allegations made by her husband in an interview with GH Page TV, which was shared on TikTok.

According to her, her husband has never warned her to stay away from fashion entrepreneur Osebo.

The renowned singer indicated that the comments from her husband might have emanated from the hurt he still carries as a result of his previous encounters with Osebo.

She said:

"God is my witness and my husband's church pulpit will be my witness that I have never been warned not to go to Osebo. Not at all. It has never happened."

Florence Obinim also recounted scenarios where her husband had prevented her from performing at other churches due to the relationships he had with some men of God.

The TikTok video of Florence Obinim explaining the situation is below.

Fans react to Florence Obinim's clarification

Florence Obinim received numerous sympathetic messages following the video, and YEN.com.gh compiled some of those comments.

Ofori Atta Lucy wrote:

"Please my dear sis, stop explaining yourself OK. It's not necessary, so stop talking weaaaiii. Thanks."

Strawberry Fitness said:

"Leave her to talk. We are the same people who judged Maame Akosua Serwaa when she didn't talk. Sometimes you need to talk and be free. However, the man started this talking."

Daughter of Grace wrote:

"Obinim doesn't deserve you. Jesus is God manifested in the flesh, our soon coming King. Let's repent."

Sought-after also said:

"This woman has endured pain for so long ah."

Sly wrote:

"She is very tired paaaaaa hmmmmm. God lead you wai hmmmmm."

Maamekey1 commented:

"Mummy you are so intelligent. I am learning a lot from you to respect my husband more."

Fans react with sympathy as Florence Obinim addresses Bishop Obinim's claims about her friendship with Osebo the Zaraman. Image credit: Florence Obinim, Bishop Obinim (Facebook & Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Old video of prophet Obinim "cheating" resurfaces

As reported earlier by YEN.com.gh, Bishop Obinim, in a recently surfaced video, admitted to cheating with his junior's wife in an interview with Delay.

Bishop Obinim admitted that he was grateful the incident happened, as it allowed his congregants to see him as human rather than as an angel.

Source: YEN.com.gh