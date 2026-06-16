Ghanaian seer Karma President has delivered a warning to the Kumawood actress, Benedicta Gafah, causing a stir online

The spiritualist’s prophecy came after the movie star got involved in a banter with the renowned man of God, Bishop Daniel Obinim

Social media users have flooded the comments of the Karma President's video to share their thoughts about the seer's message

Ghanaian spiritual leader, Karma President, has shared a dark prophecy for the Kumawood star, Benedicta Gafah, after Obinim's saga.

Ghanaian seer Karma President predicts trouble for Kumawood actress Benedicta Gafah after her saga with Bishop Daniel Obinim. Image credit: Benedicta Gafah, Karma President

Source: Facebook

For years, movie star Benedicta Gafah’s name has repeatedly surfaced in allegations linking her to Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of the International God’s Way Church.

Despite consistently denying the claims, the Kumawood actress continues to be drawn into the narrative whenever the clergyman’s marital issues trend online.

Recently, after reports of a misunderstanding between Bishop Obinim and his wife, the matter once again resurfaced on social media, dragging Gafah’s name back into the conversation.

The man of God later revealed that he had blocked Benedicta Gafah amid the ongoing controversy.

"The very day I heard that our sister Benedicta Gafah had some misunderstanding with Florence Obinim, I was hurt by the way she disrespected Florence, so I blocked her," he said.

However, the actress responded sharply, insisting that she was the one who had blocked him instead, a statement that has since sparked widespread reactions online.

The X video of Obinim claiming to have blocked Benedicta Gafah is below:

Karma President drops prophecy for Benedicta Gafah

Following the controversy involving Benedicta Gafah and Obinim, Karma President has warned the actress of an impending danger.

In a video shared on social media, the popular seer stated that an impending danger was brewing towards the Kumawood actress, saying:

“A bad spiritual influence is surrounding Benedicta Gafah, which stems from negative forces linked to her maternal side.”

“She should take immediate and serious spiritual steps, because the situation carries the risk of unfortunate outcomes.”

“This is what I saw in the spiritual realm, and so I am urging her to treat the matter with urgency and seriousness.”

The TikTok video of Karma President sharing the prophecy about Benedicta Gafah is below:

Karma President's Benedicta Gafah prophecy sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after the Karma President warned Benedicta Gafah.

Seth Kwame Dankwah wrote:

“Kama is speaking, listen ooh.”

Kobe wrote:

“I saw death around her, too. But it was cancelled. She'll live to declare God's glory.”

Artworkstation_o wrote:

“Efiefoc right now (Gafah wake up).”

Ampim Maakua wrote:

“Hmm, don't play with this prophecy, wai, Gafah.”

Osebo dismisses rumours of an inappropriate relationship with Bishop Daniel Obinim's wife, Florence. Image credits: Osebo, Bishop Obinim, Florence Obinim

Source: Facebook

Osebo addresses rumoured relationship with Florence Obinim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Osebo, the Zara man, dismissed rumours of an inappropriate relationship with Florence Obinim, describing it as a curse to be involved with a married woman.

Osebo urged Bishop Obinim to treat his wife with due respect, describing her as irreplaceable and as a 'precious egg' that must be handled with care.

Source: YEN.com.gh