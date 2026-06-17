Prophet Ogyaba has added his voice to the marital saga between Bishop Obinim and his wife, Florence Obinim

The Ghanaian man of God shared an audio, exposing an alleged mistreatment by Obinim of the gospel musician

Ogyaba's remarks have triggered widespread reactions on social media, with many blasting Bishop Obinim

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Popular Ghanaian pastor Prophet Ogyaba has exposed Bishop Daniel Obinim's alleged maltreatment of his wife, Florence Obinim.

Ghanaian pastor Ogyaba exposes disturbing details about Bishop Obinim’s alleged treatment of his wife, drops audio. Image credit: Prophet Dr Ogyaba, Bishop Obinim Ministries

Source: Facebook

One of the trending stories in Ghana at the moment is the marital saga between the founder and leader of International God's Way Church and his partner, a Ghanaian gospel musician.

Bishop Obinim had called her wife out over her recent behaviour, claiming she had changed after associating herself with Team Legal Wives.

In a recent interview, Florence Obinim clapped back at her husband, noting that she was ready to divorce her husband if that is what he wanted.

Amid the controversy between the clergyman and his wife, Prophet Ogyaba has broken his silence, sparking widespread reactions.

The TikTok video of Florence Obinim speaking in an interview is below;

Ogyaba fires shots at Bishop Obinim

In a series of videos shared on social media, Ogyaba disclosed that Bishop Obinim has been treating his wife unfairly.

According to him, Florence Obinim has been deprived of owning a property, exposing what he claimed as bad behaviour of the clergyman.

Backing his allegations, he shared an audio of the gospel musician in tears, complaining about not having a car of her own.

Speaking further, Ogyaba disclosed that Florence used to drive an old vehicle; however, he stated that Obinim dashed the ride out.

The prophet alleged that the man of God who claims to be an angel is not as rich as he has made his followers believe, arguing that no rich man spends his money alone, ignoring his wife and the needy.

Ghanaians who came across Ogyaba's videos have reacted, sharing mixed comments.

The TikTok video of Prophet Ogyaba exposing Bishop Obinim is below:

Ogyaba's Obinim exposè sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Prophet Ogyaba broke his silence on Obinim's marriage saga.

Phoenix wrote:

“For this singular act of defending this poor woman, may God perfect all that concerns you and your generations.”

Frimpomaa wrote:

“Aah, Mama Florence, you are loved. See how everyone is fighting for you. Both men and women.”

Mindzifa Queen wrote:

“Aww, 22 years of marriage, why now we are team legal, we are at your back, mummy.”

Emilia wrote:

“Florence Obinim has done well. Staying in that marriage for over 20 years is not easy.”

Ghanaian man of God Bishop Obinim calls out wife Florence Obinim after reportedly joining Team Legal Wives. Image credit: Bishop Obinim Ministries

Source: UGC

Osebo addresses rumoured relationship with Florence Obinim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian businessman Osebo, the Zara man, dismissed rumours of an inappropriate relationship with Florence Obinim, describing it as a curse to be involved with a married woman.

Osebo urged Bishop Obinim to treat his wife with due respect, describing her as irreplaceable and as a 'precious egg' that must be handled with care.

Source: YEN.com.gh