Ghanaian TikToker Kaly Kaly disclosed he now charges GH₵2,000 per birthday video, up from his previous rate of GH₵900

Kaly Kaly disclosed streamer Kweku Addo's livestream in Accra on August 1, 2026, citing the physical demands of his performances

One fan on Twitter called out the price jump directly, noting she had been quoted GH₵900 just weeks earlier in July

Ghanaian TikToker Kaly Kaly has come under strong backlash after disclosing that he now charges GH₵2,000 for his signature birthday videos, more than double what he previously charged.

Kaly Kaly discloses his new GH₵2,000 birthday video fee during an appearance on Kweku Addo's livestream. Image credit: Kaly Kaly.

Source: TikTok

Kaly Kaly, who has built a following of over 500,000 on TikTok, made the revelation while appearing on streamer Kweku Addo's livestream in Accra on August 1, 2026.

He had widely been reported to charge GH₵900 per video before the appearance.

When pushed to justify the new price, the content creator pointed to the sheer physical energy that goes into each performance, arguing that the exertion required to deliver his enthusiastic, jingle-style videos warrants a premium.

X user questions Kaly Kaly's price hike

The steep increase was first flagged by a social media user who pointed out how quickly the price had climbed. ChampgneMami wrote:

"I get that he deserves his due, but Kaly Kaly, you quoted 900cedis for us as at July 7th, today August 3rd you're quoting 2,000cedis? Lmao well, all the best"

The X post from the user which has over 500k impressions at the time of writing is below

Ghanaians question Kaly Kaly's price hike

The post triggered a wave of reactions online. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

SNEAKERHUB.RENEE wrote:

"You do know he can develop vocal cord nodules from what he's doing right? Ghanaian influencers charge 5k plus for one Demonstrative ads but you people no complain"

KP said:

"He is doing more harm than good to himself. If I were him, I would reduce the price to GH₵500 or even GH₵300. Now, imagine being able to do 10 videos a day, each for GH₵300. That's GH₵3,000 a day.. someone's monthly salary. Now multiply that by 30 days"

Sir Alex indicated:

"This is how most of we Ghanaians lose it. You created something, we love it and cheer you up, then boom 100% price increase. Lol. The ordinary Ghanaian wants to be rich at the first taste of good life"

x commented:

"lool 2000 to do what? he's forgetting that we are the ones that made him"

Akua Addo turns heads at Peller's wedding

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo turned heads at the star-studded wedding of content creators Peller and Jarvis on August 1, 2026.

She arrived in a shimmering wine-coloured mermaid gown featuring a dramatic sculpted neckline and a matching headpiece.

Videos and photos of her standout look circulated rapidly across social media, drawing admiration from fans in both Ghana and Nigeria.

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Source: YEN.com.gh