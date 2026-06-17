A self-proclaimed church member of Bishop Obinim has surfaced, exposing the man of God's extramarital affairs

In a video, she unveiled the purported side of the Ghanaian pastor, claiming she is also a member of “Abroso”

The information has sparked widespread reactions on social media, adding another layer to the already heated conversation

Bishop Daniel Obinim, widely referred to as Obinim, has had his marital woes deepen as his alleged church member has popped up with a fresh exposè.

Bishop Daniel Obinim's alleged church member exposes him, unveiling his supposed side chick. Image credit: Bishop Obinim Ministries, Ghanafuohosem

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on social media, the lady who described herself as a member of the International God's Way Church disclosed that the man of God is in an extramarital affair, the reason for his recent scandal with his wife, Florence Obinim.

According to her, the supposed side chick of the clergyman is a church member aged 26.

“The lady who is causing the misunderstanding between Bishop Obinim and Florence Obinim, of which they are planning to divorce, is a church member. She is a young lady of 26 called Anita,” she said.

“Allegedly, Obinim sponsored her to study pharmacy. She just completed her national service, and Obinim has rented an apartment for her in Accra,” she added.

The self-proclaimed church member of Obinim indicated that all the congregants of International God's Way Church know about the man of God's mistress.

She further recounted a situation at Bishop Obinim's branch at Kumasi, alleging an ‘awkward’ encounter between Florence Obinim and the side chick in question.

According to her, the gospel musician 'slapped’ the lady, asking her to wash her heavy make-up.

The clergyman's church member added that Anita is not the only lady Bishop Daniel is in a romantic relationship with.

The allegations from Obinim's self-proclaimed church member have caught the attention of many Ghanaians on social media, sparking widespread reactions.

The Instagram video of the lady is below.

Reactions to Bishop Obinim's purported infidelity

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after the supposed church member of Obinim made the allegations against him, and below are some of the reactions.

Ama Sika wrote:

"😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 Awurade, hmmmmmmmm Florence kindly leave to live 🙏."

vickynanaamaowusua1

"Hmm, only God knows what Maa Florence has endured all this while 😢."

Frankline wrote:

"I am even tired of this drama."

Ghanaina gospel musician Diana Asamoah exposes Bishop Obinim and his wife, Florence Obinim over their marriage issues. Image credit: Diana Asamoah, Bishop Obinim Ministries

Source: Facebook

Ogyaba exposes Obinim's maltreatment of Florence

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian pastor Ogyaba accused Obinim of maltreating his wife.

In a series of videos shared on social media, the man of God said that Bishop Obinim has been treating his wife unfairly.

According to him, Florence Obinim has been deprived of owning a property, exposing what he claimed as bad behaviour of the clergyman.

Backing his allegations, he shared an audio of the gospel musician in tears, complaining about not having a car of her own.

Speaking further, Ogyaba disclosed that Florence used to drive an old vehicle; however, he stated that Obinim dashed the ride out.

The prophet alleged that the man of God who claims to be an angel is not as rich as he has made his followers believe, arguing that no rich man spends his money alone, ignoring his wife and the needy.

Ghanaians who came across Ogyaba's videos have reacted, sharing mixed comments.

The TikTok video of Prophet Ogyaba exposing Bishop Obinim is below:

Diana Asamoah exposes Bishop Obinim and wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, reacted to the marriage saga between Bishop Obinim and wife, exposing them.

In a video, the gospel musician claimed the two couples were faking their marital issue for trending, advising them to stop such a habit.

Source: YEN.com.gh