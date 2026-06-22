Alexx Ekubo was laid to rest in Arochukwu, Abia State, Nigeria, on June 18, 2026, in a dignified cultural ceremony

His wife delivered a heartbreaking written tribute addressed 'To My Dadsi,' and expressing profound grief

A video of the burial ceremony and emotional eulogy has gone viral, drawing tearful reactions from fans and well-wishers

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Alexx Ekubo's wife has broken her silence with a deeply moving tribute to her late husband, delivered during his burial ceremony in Arochukwu, Abia State, Nigeria, on June 18, 2026.

Alexx Ekubo's Wife Anwuli Breaks Silence With Emotional Tribute, Video Stirs Sadness

Source: Facebook

A video shared by @colorsng on Instagram captured the solemnity of the occasion with mourners dressed in white traditional attire gathered graveside, and his wife prominently seen participating in a soil-casting ritual while wearing a white lace outfit and head wrap.

The footage also showed pages from a funeral tribute booklet, open to a devastating personal letter addressed "To My Dadsi."

Alexx Ekubo's wife's heartbreaking tribute

The tribute, penned by Mrs Ekubo, referenced her husband by the tender nickname "Pookstar" and lays bare the crushing weight of her grief.

One line in particular stopped countless readers in their tracks: *"I am shaken right now, Dada, and the silence is deafening."*

The raw vulnerability of those words, set against the backdrop of a dignified Igbo burial ceremony, struck a deep chord with viewers across social media.

The video spread rapidly, resonating with anyone who has ever loved and lost someone irreplaceable.

Alexx Ekubo was a well-known Nigerian actor and model who built a loyal fanbase through his charismatic screen presence and warm public persona over the years.

The ceremony, steeped in Igbo cultural tradition, served as both a farewell to a beloved public figure and a testament to the profound bond he shared with his wife, a love that, even in its final expression, moved an entire nation.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Alexx Ekubo's burial video

The viral clip drew an outpouring of condolences from fans and fellow entertainers alike.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the most heartfelt responses below.

@looksbychioma_ wrote:

"Mehnnnn, I truly feel for her, to experience a love like this and lose it so early is heartbreaking. Rest easy, legend 🥺💔."

@blossom_aprilbeautysalon commented:

"Dear Lord, wrap her in Your love…let her always know you are with her always in Jesus name. We love you, Mrs Ekubo💕."

@misprettybrown shared:

"Many, many, many hugs to you mama, I'm so sorry for your loss, I was so glad when I heard 'he had a wife,' someone to hold and hug tightly, someone that always reassured him he was not alone, i won't even lie, it brought so much consolation to know that he had someone there that knew him like that, thank you for just being there. I pray strength and protection over you, may the grace of the Lord be with you, all the days of your life in Jesus name.🙏🏾"

Source: YEN.com.gh