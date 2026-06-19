Nigerian comedian AY Makun shared one of the last inspirational videos recorded by late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo before his death

In the clip, Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo encouraged people not to give up on life, assuring them that everything would eventually be alright

The video left fans in tears, with many describing the late actor as a source of light and inspiration who continued to touch lives even after his passing

Nigerian comedian AY Makun has shared one of the last inspirational videos recorded by the late Alexx Ekubo before his death.

Nigerian comedian AY Makun shares one of the last inspirational videos recorded by late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo. Image credit: AY Makun, Alexx Ekubo (Instagram & Facebook)

Source: Instagram

Popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo passed away on Monday, May 11, 2026, at a Lagos hospital following complications from stage 4 liver cancer diagnosed in 2024.

His death sent shockwaves through the Nigerian entertainment industry and triggered an outpouring of grief that has continued for weeks.

Alexx Ekubo's bodyguard, Miracle, was among those who shared an emotional tribute at the wake-keeping.

According to Miracle, he had gone to the actor's door as he always did, expecting his boss to step out, only to be met with silence for the first time.

At the burial, Alexx Ekubo's wife also paid an emotional tribute, praying over his remains and placing the final soil on his grave.

The Twitter (X) video of Alexx Ekubo's bodyguard paying tribute to his boss is below.

Comedian AY Makun shares video of Alexx Ekubo

Comedian AY Makun, who was reportedly a close friend of the late actor, has joined in the tributes by sharing one of Alexx Ekubo's final recorded messages.

In the shared video, Alexx Ekubo is seen in a car, encouraging people not to give up and assuring them that everything will be alright.

The video was accompanied by a short message from AY, who wrote:

"Yesterday, we laid @alexxekubo to rest in his hometown. Today, I want to share one of the messages he recorded before his passing, not for sympathy, but for reflection. In a world where so many people are silently fighting battles, his words serve as a reminder to hold on a little longer, stay strong a little longer, and never give up."

The Instagram video of AY Makun paying tribute to the late Alexx Ekubo is below.

Reactions to Alexx Ekubo's last inspirational video

The video posted by AY Makun drew an emotional response from fans and followers, many of whom described the late actor as a source of light and inspiration.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments shared on the post.

ndidi_clyburn wrote:

"Wow, even in death, @alexxekubo is still making a difference. I'll save this to reference on the days when it's lonely, dark and filled with my dark thoughts. Thank you for sharing."

maya.banks01 said:

"Wow, just hearing his voice again broke my heart. May his soul rest in peace."

royalbee_1 indicated:

"We love you right back and your memories will forever be in our hearts."

nwanyieze_1 commented:

"Guyyyyyy, I have never felt this way for someone that doesn't even know me. Rest well, champion."

igbo_boygh added:

"Alex is a real one, you can feel it each time his video plays, his laughter, words, everything. The world is definitely going to miss him. Rest in peace, Alex."

thekaseyyouknow wrote:

"He always checked in on everyone oh Alex, may heaven receive your praises, you were indeed light on earth."

Fans react with emotion after Nigerian comedian AY Makun shares one of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's final inspirational videos. Image credit: AY Makun, Alexx Ekubo (Instagram & Facebook)

Source: Instagram

Ekubo's cars and mansion video emerge

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, a video showing Alexx Ekubo's magnificent mansion and luxury car collection surfaced shortly after his death.

In the clip, the camera was rotated to show his cars, which included a customised Chevrolet Camaro Convertible with a custom blue and black geometric wrap, a red Chevrolet Camaro Convertible, a black Range Rover Autobiography SUV, and a black Toyota Land Cruiser V8 from the LC200 series.

Source: YEN.com.gh