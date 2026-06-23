Fashion entrepreneur and Kristo Asafo Church member Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo, has explained the reasons behind a court injunction seeking to halt the installation of a new leader for the Kristo Asafo Mission, insisting the succession process must comply with the church's constitution.

Speaking to the media on June 24, 2026, Osebo said the legal action was intended to preserve the integrity of the church's leadership transition and prevent any further steps toward the installation of a new leader until concerns surrounding the process are addressed.

According to him, the injunction follows recent events within the church, including a programme that ended in a shooting incident involving former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo.

"My presence in court today is about the injunction we placed on the programme, which took place over the weekend and led to the shooting of Sarah Adwoa Safo. Anyone who knows me knows that I am not fighting for personal interests. I am not a family member; I am just a member of the church. I also have the right to take action when something is not right in the church," he said.

Osebo argued that preserving the legacy of the church's founder, Apostle Professor Kwadwo Safo, requires strict adherence to the church's constitution and directives left behind by the late leader.

He alleged that the process used to install the new leader did not follow the church's governing regulations, prompting members to seek legal intervention.

According to Osebo, the church's constitution requires the participation of Apostle Safo's seven children and key church members in the installation process. He claimed those requirements were not met during the recent ceremony.

"In the constitution, the installation of the new leader requires the presence of the founder's seven children and church members. On the contrary, the programme was organised without all of them being present," he alleged.

Osebo further argued that failure to follow the founder's directives raises questions about the legitimacy of the leadership transition and said the court action was aimed at ensuring the law takes its course.

The injunction application comes amid an ongoing succession dispute within the Kristo Asafo Mission following the death of Apostle Professor Kwadwo Safo, with competing factions contesting the process to select the church's next leader.

Source: YEN.com.gh