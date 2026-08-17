Zion Felix shared details of Sexxy Vida's burial arrangements on Instagram on Sunday, August 17, 2026, following discussions with her family

The family decided to hold Sexxy Vida's burial in a private ceremony while keeping the funeral open for loved ones to attend

Sexxy Vida's cause of death has not yet been made public as her family requests respect for privacy during this difficult time

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Details surrounding the burial arrangements for popular Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida have emerged, with family friend and media personality Zion Felix publicly sharing the information on Sunday, August 17, 2026.

Zion Felix shares details of TikToker Sexxy Vida’s burial arrangements, stressing the family’s plea for privacy during this difficult time. Image credit: Delay TV, Trouble Carlos/YouTube

Source: UGC

Zion Felix shared the arrangements via Instagram after holding extensive discussions with the family.

According to him, the burial ceremony will be conducted privately, while the funeral will be open to the public, allowing loved ones and fans to pay their respects officially.

Why Sexxy Vida’s family chose private burial

Zion Felix explained that the decision to separate the burial from the public funeral was deliberate.

The family chose to manage the narrative surrounding Sexxy Vida's passing and limit the spread of rumours that had begun circulating online.

News of Sexxy Vida's death first surfaced on social media on August 11, 2026, sending shockwaves through Ghana's TikTok community, where she had built a significant following.

As of the time of publication, her family had not made public the cause of death, having asked for privacy as they navigate this period of grief.

The family has not yet announced the funeral date, as fans await the opportunity to bid their beloved Sexxy Vida a final farewell. Details of the date will be made public in due course.

The Instagram post in which Zion Felix shared details of Sexxy Vida’s burial and funeral arrangements is below.

Reactions trail Sexxy Vida's burial arrangement

The post drew an outpouring of emotion from followers online.

thisisakosuah said:

"Hummm life💔."

rosemensah674 said:

"Thank you, Zionfelix."

Sexxy Vida's alleged sister speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the alleged sister of Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida has spoken publicly about the circumstances surrounding her reported death.

Sexxy Vida had reportedly been experiencing weakness and high blood pressure during her pregnancy in the days before the incident.

The alleged sister claimed the TikToker collapsed at work and was placed on life support before she passed away.

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Source: YEN.com.gh