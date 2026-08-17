Ghanaian dancehall artist Stonebwoy performed at OVO Arena Wembley on August 15 as part of his BHIM Festival UK tour

The concert drew a large crowd and featured several Ghanaian and international acts on the night, sparking admirations

Ghana's Communications Minister Sam George took to X to publicly celebrate Stonebwoy's achievement, with a heartfelt post

Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy has received praise from Ghana's Communications Minister Sam George following his massive BHIM Festival show in London.

Ghana's Communications Minister Sam George praises Stonebwoy after a massive BHIM Festival show in London. Image credit: Sam Gyata George, Stonebwoy

Source: Facebook

Stonebwoy delivered a memorable performance at the OVO Arena Wembley on Saturday, August 15, as he brought his BHIM Festival to the United Kingdom.

The highly anticipated concert attracted a large audience and featured performances from several Ghanaian and international artistes.

The show was reported as a sold-out concert, making Stonebwoy the first Ghanaian artiste to headline a sold-out show at the 12,500-capacity venue.

The show featured several artistes, including Peter Okoye of PSquare and others performing.

The successful show has since generated reactions on social media, with fans and prominent personalities celebrating Stonebwoy for putting Ghanaian music on a major international stage.

Sam George praises Stonebwoy over London show

Among those who have applauded the musician is Sam George, who took to X on Sunday, August 17, to congratulate Stonebwoy on the achievement.

In a heartfelt message, the minister described Stonebwoy as an ambassador of Ghanaian talent and praised him for his contribution to projecting the country positively.

“Stonebwoy, you make us proud as an Ambassador of Ghanaian talent. Keep raising the bar and projecting in a positive light. Bhim,” Sam George wrote.

The minister's message highlights the growing recognition of Stonebwoy's impact beyond entertainment, particularly his role in promoting Ghanaian music and culture to audiences around the world.

The X post of Sam George is below.

Stonebwoy teases Shatta ahead of BHIM Festival

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy addressed security concerns ahead of his landmark BHIM Festival headline show at OVO Arena Wembley on August 15, 2026.

The Ghanaian musician drew on his experience hosting over 50,000 fans in Ghana, where dignitaries including MPs and traditional rulers regularly attend.

Stonebwoy also opened up about his performance philosophy, stating the lengths he goes to in order to deliver a world-class show.

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Source: YEN.com.gh