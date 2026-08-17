Kessben FM broadcaster Nana Kwame Frimpong Ziega issued a public apology to Reverend Owusu Bempah during a television appearance on August 16, 2026

Ziega admitted his earlier controversial comments about the Ghanaian pastor's church collapsing were inappropriate and that he had not expressed himself well

The broadcaster cited his personal ambition as the reason, claiming he wants to build a mega church in the future, and so wishing the collapse of another was unwise

Kessben FM broadcaster and political analyst Nana Kwame Frimpong Ziega has publicly apologised to Reverend Owusu Bempah for remarks he previously made about the possible collapse of the pastor's church.

Kessben FM's Ziega apologises to Rev Owusu Bempah over church collapse comment. Image credit: Rev Owusu Bempah, Nana Kwame Frimpong Ziega

Source: Facebook

Ziega delivered the apology on United Showbiz on Sunday, August 16, 2026, during an interview in which he revisited the controversy that his original comments had triggered.

Ziega admits he got it wrong

The broadcaster told the programme's audience that he had spent time reflecting on his words and now accepts that he did not express himself in the right way.

He stated that making comments about another person's church collapsing was simply not appropriate, regardless of the circumstances.

"I did not express myself appropriately," he acknowledged, signalling a clear departure from the position he had taken when the controversy first erupted.

Personal ambitions shaped his rethink

What made Ziega's apology particularly notable was the personal reasoning he offered for his change of heart.

The broadcaster disclosed that he harbours an ambition to establish a mega church of his own in the future, and that this aspiration had caused him to reconsider the nature of his remarks.

He argued that it would be hypocritical for someone with plans to build a large church to speak disparagingly about another person's religious institution or express any desire for its downfall.

That realisation, he said, prompted him to offer a direct apology to Rev Owusu Bempah.

His initial comments had drawn a strong reaction from the prominent preacher, and the exchange attracted considerable attention on social media and among the broader public, with many questioning whether his remarks had crossed a line.

Ziega's public apology marks a significant shift in tone from the broadcaster, whose original statement had been widely discussed in media and entertainment circles in Ghana.

The Facebook video of Ziega is below.

Owusu Bempah's mega church sparks reactions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah's massive new church auditorium, which was under construction, went viral and attracted significant attention on social media.

The striking design features exposed red steel trusses and a pitched roof framework, promising to offer a soaring interior that could accommodate a large congregation, evoking admiration from Ghanaians.

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Source: YEN.com.gh