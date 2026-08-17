Former Nigerian Senator Dino Melaye shared in a recent interview that a goat purchase during his family's lean years changed the course of his life

Melaye explained that he sold the offspring of the goat over the years to pay his way through school, from elementary level to university

His account sparked a wave of reactions online, with some Nigerians questioning the story while others said it reflected a common rural experience

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Former Nigerian Senator Dino Melaye has opened up about a humble chapter of his childhood, crediting a single goat with setting him on the path to education and eventual financial success.

Former Nigerian Senator Dino Melaye shares how a goat purchase amid financial struggles funded his education, sparking diverse reactions from Nigerians online. Image credit: @_dinomelaye/X

Source: UGC

In an interview shared on Instagram by Arise News on 17 August 2026, Melaye described how his family's financial difficulties as a child did not stop him from finding a way forward.

As a young boy at age 12, he purchased a goat and, rather than selling the animal outright, allowed it to breed.

Over the years, he sold the offspring one by one to cover the cost of his schooling, from his earliest years in the classroom all the way through to university.

"I built my wealth from buying a goat," he said during the interview.

How the goat funded Melaye's schooling

Melaye's explanation was straightforward: the goat was not a business empire in itself, but it was the seed that kept him in school when there was little else to fall back on.

He described using the income from the goat's offspring consistently across his years of education, treating it as a reliable, if modest, source of funding.

The account drew significant attention online, with many social media users offering sharply different takes on the former senator's story.

The Instagram post below contains the interview in which the former senator shared his life story.

Reactions to Melaye's goat story

Nigerians who came across the interview were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section of the post.

casmir_778 wrote:

"This is pure truth, a lot of people do it in my village including my parents."

commodore_701 commented:

"Sir, help me too so I can also buy a goat 🐐."

alhakeemadejumo offered some context, writing:

"The man did not say the goat business made him a wealthy person, but it was the business that made him pass through his elementary school up to university; it is quite possible with focus and God's guidance."

obiesiekelvin drew a comparison from his own life:

"Me, I started from one bag of pure water. Somebody shout power 🔥."

iam_daamii kept it simple, asking:

"How many goats do you have now, sir?"

Prioritise Ghana over politics - Ralph St Williams

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that social commentator and change advocate, Ralph St Williams, urged Ghanaian youth to move away from strong political affiliations and prioritise national development.

He made this call after an encounter with a group of Ghanaian youth in Ethiopia, where they had reportedly attended a forum.

During the interaction, he drew comparisons between infrastructure development in Ethiopia and Ghana, stressing that Ghana has the potential to achieve similar progress with the right leadership and mindset.

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Source: YEN.com.gh