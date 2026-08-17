A 27-year-old spiritualist known as 'C Prof' was apprehended by residents near Lamptey Mills in the Ga South Municipality

The suspect was reportedly caught dragging an 11-year-old girl towards an incomplete building believed to serve as his shrine

Residents who searched his belongings allegedly discovered a bag containing human skeletal parts

A 27-year-old spiritualist has been arrested by residents at Atiaa near Lamptey Mills in the Ga South Municipality after he was allegedly caught attempting to abduct an 11-year-old girl for ritual purposes.

The suspect, identified only as "C Prof," was reportedly observed dragging the young girl in the direction of an incomplete building in the area, which residents believe functions as his shrine.

A 27-year-old spiritualist is accused of attempting to abduct an 11-year-old girl for ritual purposes.

Source: Getty Images

Community members who witnessed the incident confronted the man and prevented him from taking the child further.

After detaining him, residents searched his belongings and reportedly found a bag containing human skeletal parts.

Citi News reported that the discovery deepened suspicions that the suspect intended to use the girl in ritual activities, prompting swift action from those present.

Following his apprehension by residents, C Prof was handed over to the relevant authorities for further action.

No official statement had been issued by the Ghana Police Service at the time of this report, and details regarding the origin of the human skeletal parts found in the suspect's possession had not been confirmed by investigators.

Nigerians arrested over kidnapping of US national

YEN.com.gh reported that two Nigerians were arrested over their alleged involvement in the kidnapping of an 80-year-old US national in February 2025.

The suspects were identified as Emmanuel Adedoyin Adebayor, a trader, and Esther Ogbonna, a beautician.

Adebayor was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, kidnapping and stealing before a high court. Ogbonna was charged as an accomplice.

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Source: YEN.com.gh