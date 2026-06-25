Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster Mickey Darling has appealed to all Black Stars supporters ahead of their crucial match with Croatia on June 27, 2026

The nation's team is currently preparing for their last game in the Group L stage of the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup, aiming to qualify for the next level

Mickey Darling's unexpected call to Ghanaians has been met with mixed reactions as football enthusiasts flooded social media to share their opinions

Veteran broadcaster and radio presenter, Michael Nana Yaw Botwe, widely known as Mickey Darling, has sent an appeal to Black Stars supporters ahead of the Ghana vs Croatia showdown.

Veteran presenter Mickey Darling appeals to Black Stars fans to fast ahead of the Ghana vs Croatia match. Image credit: PeaceFM

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, June 17, 2026, the Black Stars played their first group match in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama.

In their second match, which took place on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in Boston, Ghana faced a tougher game against the Three Lions of England and managed to hold them to a goalless draw.

With Ghana's last group stage match being against Croatia, many football enthusiasts are hopeful the Black Stars will qualify to the next level of the World Cup.

The Ghana vs Croatia showdown is set to take place on Saturday, June 27, 2026, in the Philadelphia Stadium in the United States at exactly 5:00 pm EDT (9:00 PM in Ghana).

Watch the YouTube video of the Ghana vs Croatia match being predicted.

Mickey Darling’s Black Stars fasting call

While the Black Stars of Ghana are still preparing ahead of their match against Croatia, Mickey Darling has called on all Ghanaians to come together and fast for the team.

According to the veteran radio presenter, the fasting should start from today, Thursday, June 25, 2026, till the end of the game.

“From today to the last match, let’s dry fast for the black stars, and they will win the World Cup for Ghana,” he said.

“If you have eaten or taken in water already, do not worry, just join us to fast,” he added.

Mickey Darling appealed while shedding tears, triggering widespread reactions on social media.

The Instagram video of Mickey Darling calling on Ghanaians to fast is below.

Mickey Darling’s Black Stars fasting sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after Mickey Darling called on Black Stars supporters to fast, and below are some of the comments.

Tuateba wrote:

"Ei Ataasa 😂😂😂😂😂😂… You can fast… I will follow with prayers."

Peace wrote:

"Is he serious or is he a skit maker? Now you can’t tell when someone is joking."

Janny wrote:

"I will join you, so do not worry.😂😂😂."

Danny wrote:

"Eii, fasting for football?"

Ghana Black Stars are all set to face Croatia in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 27, 2026. Photo by Warren Little.

Source: Getty Images

Supercomputer backs Ghana to beat Panama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana received a timely boost ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener after Opta's supercomputer backed the Black Stars to beat Panama.

The prediction favours the Ghana Black Stars to begin their Group L campaign with all three points on June 17.

Source: YEN.com.gh