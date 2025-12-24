Veteran media broadcaster Francis Owusu-Ansah, better known as Agama, died on Tuesday, December 23, 2025

The deceased's colleague in the media space Nana Poku Piesie announced the news of his death on air

The death of Agama has triggered sad reactions from many Ghanaians, including his former colleagues in the media

Veteran Ghanaian broadcast journalist Francis Owusu-Ansah, popularly known on air as Agama, reportedly passed away on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

Media personality and host of the "Nsem Sisi" show on Sompa FM Sunyani, Nana Poku Piesie announced the news of Agama's death on his broadcast.

Although the exact cause of the radio presenter's demise has not yet been specified, he noted that he died in his sleep at his residence.

He stated that he was saddened by the tragic news, as the deceased did not live to experience the Christmas festivities.

Nana Poku noted that the late Agama had also been serving as the manager of a luxurious hotel in Sunyani before his sudden death.

The TikTok video announcing the demise of the late radio presenter Agama is below:

Who was the late Agama?

The late Agama was a renowned Ghanaian broadcaster with over 20 years of experience in the media space.

He gained prominence in the media scene when he served as a news editor and the general manager for Shalom FM in Berekum from 1997 to 2003.

Following his departure from the Berekum-based station, he briefly served as the host of the breakfast show on Enchi-based Max FM before moving to Storm FM in Sunyani, where he was a news editor and the general manager.

The alumnus of the prestigious Opoku Ware Senior High School (SHS) later worked at Bono Region-based TV station, BA TV.

He also worked as the marketing and brands manager for Might FM in Savelugu in the Northern Region and was nominated for several awards, including in the Radio Personality category during the 2016/2017 Foklex Media Awards ceremony.

Throughout his media career, Agama showcased his versatility as he hosted morning shows, mid-morning shows, lunchtime shows, drive-time shows, and sports shows. He was also a news anchor at the various media platforms he worked with.

Ghanaians mourn radio presenter Agama's death

The news of Agama's death evoked sadness among many Ghanaians, including his former colleagues, who mourned him on social media.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Naana Dear commented:

"Oh, Francis. What happened to him? Ah, but just how?"

Akosua Afriyie wrote:

"Oh sir, what you did for me in Tamale, I said, "may God bless you, and may your soul rest in peace."

Beauty Ann Makeover said:

"Aww, why? What happened to him? Jesus, Mr Agama 😭."

Khemical World commented:

"RIP, sir. Thank you for the opportunity you gave me. 🥹"

Matumba GH commented:

"Mr Owusu-Ansah, may your soul rest in peace. 🥺"

