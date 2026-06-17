Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has delivered a rallying call to the Black Stars ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Panama

Ghana will head into the crucial encounter without midfield talisman Thomas Partey after he was denied entry to Canada

Despite the setback, Carlos Queiroz has underlined the significance of the fixture, describing the June 17 showdown as a must-win

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Former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has delivered a heartfelt message of encouragement to the Black Stars as they prepare to open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Panama on June 17.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer joined millions of Ghanaians in rallying behind the national team, offering words of support as the squad enters a crucial Group L encounter.

Ghana vs Panama: Dr Bawumia Sends Message to Black Stars Ahead of World Cup Opener

Source: Getty Images

Bawumia sends message to Black Stars

In a video shared on his official X account, Dr Bawumia appeared in a Black Stars jersey, holding a football while reflecting on the unifying power of the sport. He then extended his best wishes to the team led by Jordan Ayew.

"Black Stars, you have done it before, and you can do it again. The nation is behind you, and I am behind you. Go for gold."

Watch the video, as shared on X:

While the message provides a morale boost, Ghana arrives at the tournament under considerable pressure due to a difficult run of form.

Ghana's form ahead of 2026 World Cup

The Black Stars are winless in their last six matches, with their most recent victory coming during World Cup qualifying in October 2025.

Since then, goals have been hard to find and defensive lapses frequent, with 13 conceded and just three scored across that period.

Injuries have further weakened the squad, with key defenders Mohammed Salisu and Alexander Djiku ruled out.

Star attacker Mohammed Kudus is also missing, while Thomas Partey will sit out the opener after being denied entry into Canada due to ongoing legal proceedings in the United Kingdom.

Ghana vs Panama: Dr Bawumia Sends Message to Black Stars Ahead of World Cup Opener

Source: Twitter

Carlos Queiroz labels Panama match must-win

Despite the setbacks, head coach Carlos Queiroz remains defiant, stressing the importance of results as Ghana prepare for their first game. He said, as quoted by Ghanafa.org:

"What I have learned in football is that all games are a must-win. When we are in a club, we start the preparation. The first friendly game for the season is a must-win. The second is a must-win. I never remember in my life to play one game that was not a must-win. Why?

"Because our value is not based on intentions or wishes. Our value is based on results. The only medicine that works in football is to win. We are ready to fight for the results, knowing that nothing comes easy in football.

"As I said before, we have one team in front of us that has the same wishes and expectations."

Ghana will now look to translate motivation and belief into performance as they seek a strong start against a confident Panama side in Toronto.

Ghanaians welcome Black Stars in Toronto

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that hundreds of fans gave the Black Stars a warm welcome when they arrived in Toronto for their World Cup opener against Panama.

The team are now preparing for their final training session at BMO Field as they aim to start their Group L campaign with a win.

Source: YEN.com.gh