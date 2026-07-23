Reports that have emerged have claimed that the Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence's elder sister, Aunty Mabel, had passed away

The alleged death came just weeks after she celebrated her 50th birthday in a joyful event where Vivian Jill showered her with love

Neither the Kumawood actress nor any family member has issued an official statement; however, condolences have poured in

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Reports spreading across social media have claimed that Aunty Mabel, the elder sister of Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence, has passed away, sending shockwaves through her fanbase.

Vivian Jill Lawrence's sister, Mabel Adwoa Intuah, reportedly dies weeks after her 50th birthday. Image credit: Nahbuffmedia, Official_Bempah

Source: TikTok

The Instagram page Official_Bempah broke the news on Thursday, July 23, 2026, alleging that Aunty Mabel, whose full name is Mabel Adwoa Intuah, had died.

As of the time of writing, no official confirmation has come from Vivian Jill, her family, or any of her representatives, and the cause of the reported death remains entirely unknown.

Aunty Mabel was known as the owner of a fashion shop, 'Mayan Stitches', and was admired by many for her passion for fashion and entrepreneurship.

Aunty Mabel's 50th Birthday Celebration

The timing of the reports has made the situation all the more difficult for fans to process.

Only weeks ago, Aunty Mabel was seen celebrating her 50th birthday in a warm, public affair that drew attention online.

Footage from the occasion showed Vivian Jill spraying cash on her sister and expressing deep affection for her, offering a glimpse into the close relationship the two siblings shared.

The Instagram post announcing Vivian Jill's sister's death is below.

Reactions to Vivian Jill's sister's death

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after the news of Vivian Jill's sister's passing surfaced.

@Naks commented:

"Eiiiiii how, in fact that's exactly why some people don't fancy birthday parties ooo."

@Pretty Princess wrote:

"If you miss them, text them; if they offend you, forgive them. people are leaving this world without goodbyes 👋 💔 😔 hmmm it is well 💔."

@Stitchedinstyl:

"Hmm, we planned and coordinated your birthday a few months ago mummy, why?"

@Franie:

"Rest well mum."

Brazilian influencer Ulissias Marcelli dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the tragic deaths of popular Brazilian influencer Ulissias Marcelli and her boyfriend Vinícius Souza de Carvalho, who were found shot dead on a rural roadside in Bahia, Brazil.

The couple was set to participate in a highly anticipated festival just days later, leaving fans and the community in mourning as the investigation into their deaths continues.

Source: YEN.com.gh