Ghanaian pastor Sumaila Abdulai has delivered a prophecy about the Black Stars ahead of the Ghana vs England showdown in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup

The clergyman shared a dire vision he received about the much-anticipated match, praying to God for favour for the nation's team as they prepare towards the game

Prayers have poured in from concerned Ghanaians after Sumaila Abdulai shared the prophecy, with many flooding the comments section to share their comments

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Ghanaian man of God, Sumaila Abdulai, has shared a prophecy for the Black Stars a few hours before the Ghana vs England showdown.

Ghanaian seer Sumaila Abdulai drops a prophecy for Black Stars ahead of the Ghana vs England clash in the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Ghana Black Stars, Prophet Sumaila Abdulai

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on his official social media platform, the man of God disclosed that he received a vision believed to have insight from God.

And in the revelation, he saw the outcome of Ghana's match against England as 1:1; however, he prayed massively, claiming to avert it from materialising.

“I had a vision and saw myself on a football pitch. As I watched on, I realised it was the Black Stars playing,” he said.

“Amid the vision, Ghana scored one, but unfortunately, the goalkeeper moved away from the pole, and suddenly, I saw that a ball from their opponent landed behind the keeper and scored,” he added.

“I asked God what he was trying to unveil to me, and he said, ' This is a plan to score Ghana, but we avert it in Jesus' name.”

The prophecy shared by Sumaila Abdulai about the Black Stars has triggered mixed reactions from social media users.

The TikTok video of Sumaila Abdulai delivering the prophecy for the Ghana Black Stars is below:

Sumaila Abdulai's Black Stars prophecy sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after the Ghanaian clergyman delivered the vision about Black Stars, and below are some of the comments.

Naddy_Anddy wrote:

“I believe you, sir. We join our faith with yours and pray that Ghana wins this match.”

Daniel Mensah wrote:

“Me too, I saw it. Ghana scored 1, and England also scored 1, but we pray God will favour us.”

Revivalist wrote:

“Man of God, please, I humbly want to ask you this: what if the same prayer has been made for England?”

Ato Kwamina wrote:

“Amen ooooo and May this prayer locate our Black Stars team for us.”

Danny wrote:

"Unlike the Panama game, as for this one, I do not have hope. But if God would perform a miracle, why not?"

Prophet Sumaila Abdulai shares a prophecy about Antoine Semenyo ahead of the Ghana vs England game. Image credit: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images, Joosep Martinson/Getty Images, @prophetsumailaabdulai1

Source: Getty Images

Sumaila Abdulai drops prophecy for Semenyo

Meanwhile, Sumaila Abdulai earlier shared a prophecy for one of Ghana's star players, Antoine Semenyo.

In a TikTok video posted on June 22, 2026, the popular clergyman claimed he had a vision about Ghana's star forward.

According to him, he foresaw Semenyo in a celebratory mood on the pitch. He added that many Ghanaians around the striker could not contain their joy and joined in the celebrations.

Prophet Sumaila Abdulai stated that God wanted to put smiles on the faces of Ghanaians and intended to use Semenyo as a vessel to achieve that.

He then prayed fervently for Semenyo, seeking God's protection for him as he plays a leading role in Ghana's World Cup campaign.

Watch the TikTok video of Sumaila Abdulai's prophecy about Semenyo below.

Prophet Sumaila Abdulai's prophecy about Baby Maxin

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Sumaila Abdulai shared a doom prophecy about the Kumawood actress, Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin.

According to Prophet Sumaila, in a vision, he saw the little girl sitting on a table with a biscuit and noticed swelling behind her ear.

He realised that the snack had been given to her by a wicked person, bringing upon her an ailment believed to be a headache.

Source: YEN.com.gh