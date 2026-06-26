Jordeen Buckley, the fiancée of footballer Antoine Semenyo, shared her thoughts on the Ghanaian supporters during the World Cup

According to Jordeen, she enjoys the singing, dancing and energy that the Ghanaian supporters come to the stadium with

The London-based model said that such energy motivates the team on the pitch and every other person in the stadium

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Jordeen Buckley, the fiancée of Ghanaian footballer Antoine Semenyo, has shared how she feels about Black Stars supporters at the ongoing 2026 World Cup hosted in Canada, Mexico and the United States of America (USA).

Jordeen Buckley, a London-based social media influencer, earlier shared videos of herself when she left the United Kingdom (UK) for Canada to cheer her partner in Ghana's World Cup Opener against Panama.

Antoine Semenyo’s fiancée, Jordeen Buckley, says she loves the energy of Ghanaian supporters at the World Cup. Photo credit: @jordeenb

Source: Instagram

At the end of the game, which Ghana won by a lone goal, Antoine Semenyo caught up with Jordeen Buckley in the stands before joining his teammates to leave the BMO Field in Toronto, Canada.

The Antoine Semenyo'e partner also went to the Boston stadium in the USA to watch Ghana's second group game against England.

Just like in Toronto, the couple met in the stands after the game to take photos and also enjoy each other's company briefly.

Ghana will play against Croatia on Saturday, June 27, 2026. Jordeen Buckley will most likely be at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, USA, to watch her man and his team make it out of the group stage.

Semenyo's fiancée on Ghana's energy at the World Cup

During a TikTok live session, someone asked Jordeen Buckley what she thought of the Ghanaian supporters at the games she had watched so far.

Antoine Semenyo's woman described Ghanaian supporters as the group with the best energy during the games. She said the singing and dancing keep the stadium alive to the end.

"At the games, you guys have the best energy, and I love it. You guys are like 'we are going to do what we have to do' vibe, and I love it. You've been dancing and singing at the games. It's been fun. It's been a good time."

Semenyo proposes to his girlfriend

Antoine Semenyo goes on his knees to propose to his girlfriend, Jordeen Buckley. Photo credit. @ShabanMo9

Source: Instagram

Antoine Semenyo won the admiration of many in November 2025 when he proposed to Jordeen Buckley.

A video showed the lovely moment Semenyo went down on one knee in a beautifully arranged romantic setting to ask the London-based model to be his wife.

Jordeen Buckley shared photos of the special moment on her Instagram page, proudly displaying her engagement ring.

She occasionally travels to stadiums to support the Black Stars forward in person.

Watch the X video below:

Richard Quaye flies private jet to support Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian business mogul Richard Armah Quaye had jetted off to Toronto, Canada, to support the Ghana Black Stars.

A video shared on social media showed Richard Nii Armah Quaye dressed in a Black Stars-branded jersey as he boarded a private jet ahead of Ghana’s World Cup opener against Panama.

Showing clear excitement and confidence, he spoke passionately about the match, declaring.

Source: YEN.com.gh