Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma shared screenshots of two Zimbabwean women attacking her on social media hours before the anti-immigration marches

One woman told Ngobese-Zuma that foreigners had no plans to leave South Africa, while another mocked her marriage and education

The March and March Movement led anti-illegal immigration protests across several South African provinces on Tuesday, 30 June 2026

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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, the founding leader of the March and March Movement, came under personal attack on social media just hours before her group's anti-illegal immigration marches swept across several South African provinces on Tuesday, 30 June 2026.

South African activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma receives backlash from two Zimbabwean women over anti-immigration protests on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Photo source: Jacinta Zinhle MaNgobese Zuma

Source: Facebook

The former VUMA FM radio personality took to her official X (Twitter) account, showing the negative comments from two women she identified as Zimbabwean nationals who had targeted her in the comment section of her Facebook post.

She captioned her post on X with:

"Early morning provocation from the poor and innocent migrants."

Zimbabwean women slam Jacinta Ngobese Zuma

The first commenter, identified as Nestar L KM, dismissed any expectation that undocumented foreigners would comply with Jacinta and her anti-immigration group's calls to leave South Africa and return to their home country.

She wrote:

"Remember, on behalf of all foreigners, we're not going anywhere; we will prosper together here in South Africa."

However, Ngobese-Zuma, preparing for her March and March protest, chose not to engage at length with the woman, responding simply with the word "OK".

The second commenter, Yeukai Moyo, went further and made the heated social media exchange deeply personal.

Rather than debating the merits of Jacinta's marches, the netizen questioned their effectiveness and made some remarks about Ngobese-Zuma's personal life, including her marriage.

She wrote:

"Jacinta Zinhle MaNgobese Zuma, and you think you can chase away millions of foreigners by going into the streets? My dear, better spend time with your husband and protect your marriage."

"If you leave that man and go to the streets, i.e., if you have one, you will find him gone with a foreigner lol. I wonder which degree you studied that failed to knock sense into your brain."

The two women's remarks surfaced at a particularly charged moment, as Jacinta and her March and March Movement were preparing to lead coordinated protests against illegal immigration in multiple provinces in South Africa on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

Reactions to Zimbabweans slamming Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma

The post drew mixed reactions from many social media users who voiced out their opinions.

Some netizens defended Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma while others questioned whether the anti-illegal immigration marches would bring the necessary change.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

PMbuli76256 commented:

"The sad part is, even if they stay, they will not be as comfortable as they were before. It’s silly how people hate their own homes this much. It’s sad man. Leave them."

Eva_mothib78298 said:

"Don't mind them. These people are on a mission. They're not even worth it. Why must you care about cowards who can't confront their bad government?"

Valezinhumwe wrote:

"But those are facts. Did you honestly think marching in the streets was going to chase away people who have established their lives here who have business, families here, not happening."

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma comes under fire after complaining about Zimbabweans calling for the cancellation of a South African artist's performance. Image credit: NewsLiveSA/YouTube, @matigary

Source: Twitter

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma slammed by Zimbabweans over complaints

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the growing tensions surrounding Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's criticism of Zimbabweans pushing for the cancellation of South African duo Mafikizolo's concert amid a backdrop of anti-immigrant unrest in the region.

As social media erupts with outrage, the question remained whether the incident would deepen the divide between South Africa and Zimbabwe or pave the way for a dialogue on unity in the face of adversity.

Source: YEN.com.gh