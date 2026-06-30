Jacinta MaNgobese Zuma shared childhood photos on June 30, 2026, as she reflected on her journey and the fight for South Africa

She recalled a two-week protest outside Addington Primary School in January 2026, where South African children were excluded from education

MaNgobese Zuma urged marchers to use the June 30 protest as a reset moment, not an opportunity to destroy the country

Jacinta Zinhle MaNgobese Zuma, a South African activist linked to the "March and March" campaign, marked the June 30, 2026 nationwide protest by sharing rare childhood photos of herself and a deeply personal message about why she is taking to the streets.

Jacinta MaNgobese Zuma, an anti-migrant activist, opens up on next plans after the June 30 protest Photo credit: Jacinta MaNgobese Zuma/Facebook, Per-Anders Pettersson, Rajesh Jantilal/Getty Images

Source: UGC

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 30, the outspoken Jacinta Zuma reflected on a life she once imagined would unfold in boardrooms, only to find her most meaningful work happening on the ground among ordinary South Africans.

"I spent all my life believing I would get an education so that one day I can sit in boardrooms and make decisions that would change people's lives," she wrote. "Little did I know that it would be the streets that help me to do that."

Addington Primary School protest

At the centre of her post was a painful memory from January 2026, when she and others spent two weeks protesting outside Addington Primary School over what she described as the exclusion of South African children from education while the government accommodated foreign nationals.

Jacinta Zuma wrote that seeing local children spending their days at the beach while other children attended school left a mark she said she would never forget.

"A clear sign that the system is broken, the system doesn't care about a South African child," she said, adding that the outpouring of sympathy she was witnessing around the June 30 protest was notably absent when South African children were denied access to schooling.

June 30 protest in SA not the end

Jacinta Zuma was clear that the June 30 march, which forms part of the broader "March and March" campaign, was not a moment of conclusion but of momentum.

"Today is not the end but it's only the beginning. Until we win."

The campaign centres on concerns about illegal migration, access to public services, and what supporters describe as the need to prioritise South African citizens in national policy.

She urged participants to march peacefully, framing the demonstration as a constitutional right and a call for systemic change.

Jacinta MaNgobese Zuma, an anti-migrant activist, to spearhead nationwide protests on June 30 against illegal migrants in South Africa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

She also addressed concerns about the campaign being misread as anti-migrant sentiment, emphasising that the action was about South African citizens reclaiming priority in their own country without fear of being labelled hateful.

Below is a Facebook post by Jacinta Zuma on the June 30 protest:

Cyril Ramaphosa speaks on June 30 protest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa cautioned citizens and organisers planning demonstrations against undocumented immigration.

In a statement, President Ramaphosa said that the country’s immigration system requires substantial reform.

He indicated that the government is already taking steps to tighten border management and increase enforcement.

Source: YEN.com.gh