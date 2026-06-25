Prominent South African activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma fired back at African countries after Bafana Bafana qualified for the 2026 World Cup last 32

She claimed Bafana had become the first African country to qualify for the knockout stages without the support of other nations on the continent

Her comments come amid ongoing xenophobic tensions in South Africa, with her group setting a deadline of June 30, 2026, for illegal immigrants to leave

Prominent South African activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has fired back at African countries following Bafana Bafana's progression to the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma takes a swipe at other African countries after Bafana Bafana qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32. Image credit: Jacob Zuma/Bafana Bafana (Instagram & X).

Source: Instagram

South Africa's national team defeated South Korea by a single goal in their final group stage game to secure qualification.

The result marked a significant turnaround for the team, which had faced doubts about its chances of advancing after a difficult start to the tournament.

Following South Africa's first game of the tournament against Mexico, Jacinta had already lashed out at African countries that cheered on the co-hosts, questioning what they had gained from supporting a non-African nation.

"You see, supporting Mexico still didn’t fix your country. You’re still not Mexican; you’re still from a country that is underdeveloped!"

Jacinta's Facebook post about Africans gaining nothing from hate-watching South Africa at the 2026 World Cup is below.

Jacinta Zuma takes aim at African countries

After Bafana Bafana secured their place in the next round, the activist took to her Facebook page to fire another direct swipe at African countries that had not backed South Africa throughout the group stage.

According to Jacinta, the country's qualification represented a historic moment achieved without the goodwill of fellow African nations.

She posted on Facebook:

"South Africa have made history and become the First Ever African country to Qualify to the Round of 32 without the support of other African countries."

The Facebook post of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma taking a swipe at African countries over Bafana Bafana's World Cup journey is below.

South African activist group demands jobs for locals

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's comments are set against the backdrop of ongoing controversies surrounding xenophobic tensions in South Africa.

Her group, March and March, has been at the forefront of protests against undocumented immigrants in the country.

The group has set a deadline of June 30, 2026, for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa, with a protest planned for that day.

South Africa's win over South Korea sparks jubilation as Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma hits back at African countries. Image credit (X).

Source: Twitter

Other unidentified activist groups have gone further, confronting businesses directly and demanding that foreign workers be replaced with South African nationals, even without a CV.

The leader of one such delegation said:

"We are not here to ask guys. Let me emphasise, we are here to demand these jobs. All these people are South African nationals and they are not employed because of you employing foreign nationals. We don't want money, we don't want anything. We just want these people to be employed. That is going to happen today, whether we give you a CV or we don't."

The Twitter video of the activist group confronting a company about employing South African workers, regardless of qualifications, is below.

Police issue warning ahead of June 30 protest

YEN.com.gh also reported that South Africa's acting Police Minister, Firoz Cachalia, had issued a stern warning to Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and the March and March group ahead of their planned June 30 protest.

The minister confirmed that R600 million had been set aside for the police response on the day and that the military had been placed on standby for a possible deployment, warning against inciting any violence.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh