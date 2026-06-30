March and March: Jacinta MaNgobese Zuma Shares Powerful Message On June 30 Protest
- Jacinta MaNgobese Zuma issued a rallying call to South Africans ahead of nationwide March and March protests on June 30, 2026
- The activist recalled a two-week protest outside Addington Primary School in January 2026, where she said South African children were excluded from classes
- Jacinta Zuma insisted the demonstrations were not about hatred of migrants but about prioritising South African citizens in their own country
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Jacinta MaNgobese Zuma, a leader of the March and March Movement, has issued a rallying message to South Africans on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, ahead of nationwide protests tied to a self-imposed deadline for illegal migrants to leave the country.
In a post shared on Facebook, Jacinta Zuma urged participants to treat the day as an opportunity to "press the RESET button" rather than cause destruction, framing the demonstrations as a fight for the future of South Africa.
Jacinta Zuma recalls Addington Primary School protest
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses nation ahead of planned June 30 anti-immigration protest
The activist referenced a two-week demonstration she led outside Addington Primary School in January 2026, which she described as one of the most painful experiences of her activism.
She said South African children had been excluded from the school while foreign children were accommodated, leaving local pupils idle on nearby beaches.
"A pain I will never forget seeing our own children being made to spend their days at the beach just to pass time while other children were receiving an education," she wrote.
Jacinta Zuma argued the incident exposed a broader failure in the education system, saying it demonstrated that "the system doesn't care about a South African child."
Protest is about citizens, not hatred
Addressing concerns about the nature of the protests, Jacinta Zuma was direct in her messaging, insisting the demonstrations were not an attack on migrants.
"Today is NOT ABOUT MIGRANTS but it is about the people of SOUTH AFRICA," she wrote, adding that South Africans should be "prioritised in their own country without feeling apologetic about it or fear being labelled as hateful."
She also reflected on her personal journey, noting that she had always believed formal education would place her in boardrooms where she could influence change, but that street activism had ultimately shaped her impact more than any qualification.
Reactions to Jacinta Zuma’s speech on protest
Jacinta Zuma's post drew widespread support from followers of the movement.
Mzwandile Shandu wrote:
"Nothing for us without us. Team March and March, Team MaNgobese."
Letto Khuzwayo told the activist:
"You select words and you are so articulate when you speak to prove that you are very educated... Your education didn't go down the drain Jac... This is your calling to fix the whole world."
Sbusiso Cele commented critically on broader governance:
"Imagine we trust old people who most of whom didn't even go to formal school to make decisions for the country."
Below is a Facebook post by Jacinta Zuma’s rallying cry to South Africans ahead of protests.
SA President addresses nation on protests
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa cautioned citizens and organisers planning demonstrations against undocumented immigration.
The President urged all participants to remember that constitutional rights must be exercised within the framework of the law.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh