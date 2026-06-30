Jacinta MaNgobese Zuma issued a rallying call to South Africans ahead of nationwide March and March protests on June 30, 2026

The activist recalled a two-week protest outside Addington Primary School in January 2026, where she said South African children were excluded from classes

Jacinta Zuma insisted the demonstrations were not about hatred of migrants but about prioritising South African citizens in their own country

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Jacinta MaNgobese Zuma, a leader of the March and March Movement, has issued a rallying message to South Africans on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, ahead of nationwide protests tied to a self-imposed deadline for illegal migrants to leave the country.

In a post shared on Facebook, Jacinta Zuma urged participants to treat the day as an opportunity to "press the RESET button" rather than cause destruction, framing the demonstrations as a fight for the future of South Africa.

Jacinta MaNgobese Zuma calls for nationwide protests on June 30, 2026, demanding attention to local children’s education. Photo credit: Per-Anders Pettersson, Rajesh Jantilal/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Jacinta Zuma recalls Addington Primary School protest

The activist referenced a two-week demonstration she led outside Addington Primary School in January 2026, which she described as one of the most painful experiences of her activism.

She said South African children had been excluded from the school while foreign children were accommodated, leaving local pupils idle on nearby beaches.

"A pain I will never forget seeing our own children being made to spend their days at the beach just to pass time while other children were receiving an education," she wrote.

Jacinta Zuma argued the incident exposed a broader failure in the education system, saying it demonstrated that "the system doesn't care about a South African child."

Protest is about citizens, not hatred

Addressing concerns about the nature of the protests, Jacinta Zuma was direct in her messaging, insisting the demonstrations were not an attack on migrants.

"Today is NOT ABOUT MIGRANTS but it is about the people of SOUTH AFRICA," she wrote, adding that South Africans should be "prioritised in their own country without feeling apologetic about it or fear being labelled as hateful."

She also reflected on her personal journey, noting that she had always believed formal education would place her in boardrooms where she could influence change, but that street activism had ultimately shaped her impact more than any qualification.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on the June 30 anti-immigration protests, emphasising lawful expression of rights amid growing concerns. Image credit: UGC

Source: Getty Images

Reactions to Jacinta Zuma’s speech on protest

Jacinta Zuma's post drew widespread support from followers of the movement.

Mzwandile Shandu wrote:

"Nothing for us without us. Team March and March, Team MaNgobese."

Letto Khuzwayo told the activist:

"You select words and you are so articulate when you speak to prove that you are very educated... Your education didn't go down the drain Jac... This is your calling to fix the whole world."

Sbusiso Cele commented critically on broader governance:

"Imagine we trust old people who most of whom didn't even go to formal school to make decisions for the country."

Below is a Facebook post by Jacinta Zuma’s rallying cry to South Africans ahead of protests.

SA President addresses nation on protests

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa cautioned citizens and organisers planning demonstrations against undocumented immigration.

The President urged all participants to remember that constitutional rights must be exercised within the framework of the law.

Source: YEN.com.gh