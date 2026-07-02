The Nigerian government has confirmed it is exploring ways to seek compensation from South Africa after citizens returned home following anti-migrant protests

Nigeria's acting high commissioner asked returnees to accurately document properties and businesses left behind in South Africa for the compensation

Some returnees have already expressed doubts about receiving any compensation, with one trader estimating goods worth over 16,000 rand left in his shop

The Nigerian government has confirmed it is exploring ways to seek compensation from South Africa after a number of its citizens returned home due to the ongoing anti-migrant protests.

Nigeria to seek compensation from South Africa after anti-migrant protests forced its citizens out of the country. Image credit: Amazing Futballs/Jacinta

Source: Facebook

On June 30, 2026, some anti-migrant groups took to the streets of South Africa in a bid to force undocumented foreign nationals out of the country.

The protest was the culmination of weeks of agitation from groups such as March and March, led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, and other activists, including Ngizwe Mchunu and Nkosikhona Phakel'umthakathi Ndabandaba, who had set the June 30 date as a deadline for undocumented immigrants to leave.

Following the protests, a Nigerian man was spotted leaving behind valuable items as he prepared to return home. In a video that went viral on social media, the man gestured at the possessions he was abandoning.

He said:

"See what I'm leaving here all because I am going back to Nigeria. But I'm okay. With what I already have, I'm sorted."

The Facebook video of the Nigerian citizen preparing to leave behind his properties in South Africa is below.

Nigeria pushes for property compensation from South Africa

On the basis of this and many other stories shared by Nigerians returning from South Africa, the government has decided to formally engage Pretoria on the matter of compensation.

According to a report by the BBC, Nigeria's acting high commissioner said he had asked all those who had left South Africa to document very accurately the things they were leaving behind, including businesses, cars, and both movable and immovable properties.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Ebienfa told the BBC that all claims would be verified before any formal request was made. The ministry added:

"We have not severed ties with South Africa, we are still engaging them at the highest level. We will sort those details using our usual diplomatic channels."

The X post featuring the BBC report on Nigeria's demand for compensation from South Africa is below.

Nigerian returnees not hopeful of compensation

Despite the efforts of the government, some citizens who have returned home from South Africa have already expressed serious doubts about the prospects of receiving compensation.

One returnee, identified only as Wilson, told the BBC that he had operated a clothing shop in Centurion, Gauteng, for several years before leaving South Africa.

He estimated that merchandise worth more than 16,000 rand (about $975) remained in the shop after his departure.

Although he said compensation would be welcome, Wilson admitted he did not believe the South African government was likely to provide it.

Some Nigerian returnees say they are unsure whether the South African government will compensate them after they abandoned their properties and businesses in the country. Image credit: Arise News

Source: Twitter

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma sets new protest deadline

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma set a new protest schedule following the June 30 demonstrations.

She indicated that she was ready to lead weekly protests to pressure authorities to continue rooting out undocumented immigrants from South Africa, vowing to sustain the campaign every Thursday for the next six months.

Source: YEN.com.gh