Nigeria to Engage South Africa for Property Compensation Amid Anti-Migrant Protests
- The Nigerian government has confirmed it is exploring ways to seek compensation from South Africa after citizens returned home following anti-migrant protests
- Nigeria's acting high commissioner asked returnees to accurately document properties and businesses left behind in South Africa for the compensation
- Some returnees have already expressed doubts about receiving any compensation, with one trader estimating goods worth over 16,000 rand left in his shop
The Nigerian government has confirmed it is exploring ways to seek compensation from South Africa after a number of its citizens returned home due to the ongoing anti-migrant protests.
On June 30, 2026, some anti-migrant groups took to the streets of South Africa in a bid to force undocumented foreign nationals out of the country.
The protest was the culmination of weeks of agitation from groups such as March and March, led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, and other activists, including Ngizwe Mchunu and Nkosikhona Phakel'umthakathi Ndabandaba, who had set the June 30 date as a deadline for undocumented immigrants to leave.
Following the protests, a Nigerian man was spotted leaving behind valuable items as he prepared to return home. In a video that went viral on social media, the man gestured at the possessions he was abandoning.
He said:
"See what I'm leaving here all because I am going back to Nigeria. But I'm okay. With what I already have, I'm sorted."
The Facebook video of the Nigerian citizen preparing to leave behind his properties in South Africa is below.
Nigeria pushes for property compensation from South Africa
On the basis of this and many other stories shared by Nigerians returning from South Africa, the government has decided to formally engage Pretoria on the matter of compensation.
According to a report by the BBC, Nigeria's acting high commissioner said he had asked all those who had left South Africa to document very accurately the things they were leaving behind, including businesses, cars, and both movable and immovable properties.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Ebienfa told the BBC that all claims would be verified before any formal request was made. The ministry added:
"We have not severed ties with South Africa, we are still engaging them at the highest level. We will sort those details using our usual diplomatic channels."
Big outrage as GHOne TV interviews SA's Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma amid the death of a Ghanaian in protest
The X post featuring the BBC report on Nigeria's demand for compensation from South Africa is below.
Nigerian returnees not hopeful of compensation
Despite the efforts of the government, some citizens who have returned home from South Africa have already expressed serious doubts about the prospects of receiving compensation.
One returnee, identified only as Wilson, told the BBC that he had operated a clothing shop in Centurion, Gauteng, for several years before leaving South Africa.
He estimated that merchandise worth more than 16,000 rand (about $975) remained in the shop after his departure.
Although he said compensation would be welcome, Wilson admitted he did not believe the South African government was likely to provide it.
Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma sets new protest deadline
According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma set a new protest schedule following the June 30 demonstrations.
She indicated that she was ready to lead weekly protests to pressure authorities to continue rooting out undocumented immigrants from South Africa, vowing to sustain the campaign every Thursday for the next six months.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ben-oni Blay (Entertainment Editor) Ben-Oni Quao Blay is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh with a Master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Cape Coast. He has over five years of experience in SEO content creation, digital publishing, and audience analytics. Before joining YEN.com.gh, he served as Lead Content Creator and Writer at the International Filmmakers Association (Germany), where he covered film and entertainment. He holds Google certifications in Digital Marketing and SEO. Contact him at benoni.blay@yen.com.gh.