Media personality Vim Lady has weighed in on Edwin Gyimah's property dispute with his family, as she shared her legal perspective

This came after Auntie Naa and crew stormed the house in question and eventually handed over the keys to the building to him

The media personality's legal insight has triggered reactions on social media, as Ghanaians have shared their mixed opinions

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Afua Pokua, also known as Vim Lady, has given her legal perspective on Edwin Gyimah's family feud.

Vim Lady gives legal insight on Edwin Gyimah and his family's property dispute. Image credit: Serwaa Kyeretwie, Afia Pokua, Lups News

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, April 9, 2026, videos went viral showing the footballer lamenting about his life struggles and his extended family’s alleged contribution to his current situation on the show hosted by Auntie Naa.

During the emotional interview, Edwin Gyimah appeared visibly shaken and struggled to hold back his tears as he described how his life had unravelled.

He alleged that spiritual attacks from family members contributed to his sudden decline, insisting that the very people he trusted had taken everything from him, including his properties.

He disclosed a troubling property dispute involving his sister, which he says has worsened his situation.

Edwin Gyimah further claimed that his struggles date back to his time with the national team, alleging he experienced unexplained physical challenges he believes were spiritually influenced.

On April 15, 2026, Auntie Naa confirmed that her crew had travelled to the disputed property of the footballer to solve the issue at hand.

A series of videos that emerged showed the moment the group visited the police station to get the services of some officers who escorted them to Obuasi to evict the footballer's family.

After several back and forths, Auntie Naa eventually got hold of the keys to the building, and on April 16, Edwin Gyimah had full access to his building.

The TikTok video of Auntie Naa handing over the house keys to Edwin Gyimah:

Vim Lady on Edwin Gyimah's family dispute

Speaking in a video shared on her official TikTok platform, Vim Lady claimed many may argue that Edwin Gyimah's family can go to court and, based on “Adverse possession”, they might have access to the house. However, she claimed that it can not happen.

Adverse possession, as explained by Wikipedia:

“is a legal mechanism under which a person who does not have legal title to a piece of property, usually real property, may acquire legal ownership based on continuous possession or occupation without the permission (license) of its legal owner.”

According to the media personality, the former Black Stars footballer entered into what she termed as “Bare License” with the family, which she explained as “Edwin Gyimah from his own will, allowing his family to stay in his house without any form of financial benefit “.

“If you go and stay on someone's land or house without making any form of payment, the owner has every right to evict you from the property at any given time, but with prior notice. Unfortunately, you can not use that to claim Adverse Possession,” she warned.

Citing a case of “Ntim vs Animah”, Vim Lady stated that she is not sure the family is considering going to court and using the Adverse Possession as their basis; however, if they should consider that, they are likely to lose because of earlier claims by Edwin Gyimah, where he said on Auntie Naa's show that he suspected spiritual influence.

The media personality further added that the footballer's family may argue in court that they helped in keeping the building in good shape, including renovation or others, but that, she claimed, does not prove they would win.

Vim Lady advised house owners who are planning to get someone to occupy their property until they are ready to move in to go into a contractual agreement as future proof and not just a verbal claim.

The TikTok video of Vim Lady is below:

Reactions to Vim Lady's legal perspective

YEN.com.gh has compiled social media comments after Vim Lady shared her legal perspective on Edwin Gyimah's family feud.

Emilia wrote:

“They are begging now. The same thing happened to my mom.”

Stephen wrote:

“So if you want to give two plots of land for someone to stay and take care of, do you need to take money from them?”

AmaGh wrote:

“What if you build on someone’s land and the person asks you to vacate your room from the land?”

David Satoshi wrote:

“I will be even shy to argue with my brother over his own property. Thank God he has his property now.”

CEO wrote:

“Afia, you're really educating the public. I am really proud of you. Stay blessed.”

Auntie Naa hands over Edwin Gyimah's house keys to him, sparking jubilation. Image credit: Mask Blog, Oyerepa FM

Source: UGC

Edwin Gyimah makes the final decision

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Edwin Gyimah reacted after his sister went on her knees to beg him for a six-month grace period.

The former Black Stars footballer reportedly rejected his sibling's plea, claiming he had suffered enough, but would think of his mother.

Ghanaians have reacted to Gyimah's decision, as they warned him not to allow emotions to control the decision to take back his residence.

Source: YEN.com.gh