An old video of Bubune Titiati-Tsikata from her days on Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant has resurfaced following news of her passing

The talented influencer represented the Volta Region of Ghana in the 2013 GMB edition and finished as first runner-up in the competition

Beyond her pageant career, BubuneTitiati-Tsikata had spoken publicly about her battle with lymphoma and the tragic loss of her son

An old video of Bubune Titiati-Tsikata from her time on the Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant stage has been circulating on social media following news of her death on Wednesday, August 11, 2026, drawing renewed attention to her life and legacy.

Old video of Bubune Titiati-Tsikata on Ghana's Most Beautiful stage resurfaces after her death. Image credit: Volta GMB, TV3

Source: Facebook

Bubune represented the Volta Region in the 2013 edition of the annual beauty and cultural pageant, using the platform to showcase the traditions, heritage and cultural identity of her region.

She competed alongside representatives from across Ghana and ultimately finished as first runner-up in the competition.

Bubune's GMB journey revisited

The resurfaced footage captures her during her pageant days, giving viewers a glimpse into the cultural representation that defined her time on the show.

Many social media users have been revisiting the clip as part of a broader reflection on her life following news of her passing.

Her GMB appearance was not simply a competition for Bubune Titiati-Tsikata.

She used the stage to draw attention to the richness of Volta Region culture, and her performance in the contest earned her wide recognition among viewers at the time.

Bubune opened up about health battle

Beyond her pageant years, Bubune Titiati-Tsikata later became known for speaking candidly about deeply personal struggles.

She had appeared on TV3's Ladies Circle, where she opened up about her battle with lymphoma and the painful loss of her son, topics she chose to address publicly to share her experiences with others.

Her willingness to speak on those difficult subjects left an impression on many who followed her story beyond her time on GMB.

News of her death has prompted many Ghanaians to look back at her contributions, both as a cultural ambassador on the GMB stage and as someone who spoke openly about health and personal hardship in later years.

The TikTok video of Bubune on the stage.

TikToker Sexxy Vida reported dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the reported death of popular Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida, which has elicited shock and sorrow from her fans and fellow creators online.

Following the news, many expressed their heartbreak, recalling her vibrant presence as a mother of nine who had recently faced personal tragedy with the loss of her pregnancy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh