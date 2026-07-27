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US Embassy Issues Fresh Passport Rule for Dual Citizens Travelling to America
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US Embassy Issues Fresh Passport Rule for Dual Citizens Travelling to America

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
3 min read
  • The United States has issued a travel advisory reminding American citizens of a key passport requirement
  • It warned that dual nationals who try to use a foreign passport for ESTA applications face rejection by US authorities
  • American citizens living abroad were urged to check their passport validity well before booking any travel to the United States

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The United States has issued a firm reminder to American citizens, including those holding dual nationality, about what is legally required when crossing US borders.

US travel advisory, dual nationality passport, ESTA application requirements, American citizens abroad, foreign passport ESTA, US Department of Homeland Security, valid American passport
US issues new travel advice for dual-citizenship passport holders. Photo source: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

The advisory, posted on the embassy's official X account of the US Embassy in Nigeria, made clear that every US citizen, regardless of age or whether they hold another country's passport, must use a valid American passport to both enter and exit the United States.

Dual citizens cannot use ESTA with foreign passport

One of the most pointed warnings in the advisory concerned the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation.

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The embassy stated that dual national US citizens are not permitted to apply for ESTA using a foreign passport, and that such applications are routinely rejected or cancelled by the US Department of Homeland Security.

"U.S. citizens are REQUIRED to enter and depart the United States on a U.S. passport," the embassy stated, adding that this rule applies equally to those who hold citizenship of another country alongside their American nationality.

What US citizens must check before departure

The embassy also advised American citizens living abroad to verify their passport's validity before making any travel arrangements.

Those carrying expired passports, or documents close to expiry, were encouraged to renew them in good time.

The advisory further noted that travellers should be aware of destination countries' passport validity requirements, since many nations require a passport to remain valid for at least six months beyond the intended date of entry.

"If you are a U.S. citizen or national and live abroad and plan to travel to the United States, make sure you do so with a valid U.S. passport," the embassy advised.

Read also

US shares important update on visa validity and visitor stay periods

The latest guidance reflects ongoing efforts by American authorities to ensure that travellers are fully compliant with immigration and border entry rules before they depart for the United States.

See the US passport advisory as shared on X (Twitter):

US shares important update on visa validity

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the crucial update from the US regarding visa validity and visitor stay periods, emphasising that the length of stay is determined by a Customs and Border Protection officer at the port of entry, rather than the visa's expiration date.

This reminder was particularly significant for international travellers who often assume their visa duration aligns with their permitted stay, risking serious immigration repercussions if they overstay.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

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