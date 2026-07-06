Veteran Ghanaian musician Mzbel broke down in tears in a video shared on Sunday, June 5, 2026, after losing her beloved sister

The 16 Years hitmaker blamed Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, saying no bed was available to admit her sibling for urgent treatment

The video went viral and sparked an outpouring of grief from fans who shared their experiences with Ghana's public health system

Ghanaian musician Mzbel has been left devastated by the death of her sister, which she says could have been prevented had Korle Bu Teaching Hospital been able to admit her sibling for care.

Ghanaian singer Mzbel breaks down in tears after losing her sister, blaming the lack of beds at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. Image credit: Mzbel

Source: Facebook

In a deeply distressing video that surfaced on Sunday, July 5, 2026, Mzbel, dressed in a black headwrap and black attire, was seen sobbing uncontrollably as she spoke.

The musician struggled to compose herself throughout, oscillating between heavy crying and attempting to get her words out as she addressed her followers about the tragedy.

According to Mzbel, her sister was rushed to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, Ghana's largest and most prominent public medical institution, in urgent need of treatment.

The family was reportedly told that no bed was available to admit her, with the musician claiming that the delay in receiving care ultimately cost her sister her life.

The video spread rapidly online, resonating far beyond celebrity gossip, and for many Ghanaians, Mzbel's account has struck a painfully familiar nerve.

The so-called 'no-bed syndrome' at Korle Bu and other public hospitals has been a source of public frustration, with reports of families being turned away or left waiting while loved ones deteriorate.

Watch the TikTok video of Mzbel breaking down as she speaks about the circumstances of her sister's death below.

Reactions to Mzbel mourning sister, Korle Bu claims

The comments section filled quickly with a mixture of condolences and raw personal accounts from people who said they had lived through the same ordeal.

@Shekyena wrote:

"This bed issue. Is it that the government doesn't have money for beds? Hmmmmm."

@Kay said:

"It's not about bed oo, it's about the readiness to accept the case at the unit."

@Nana Adjoa shared:

"That was how come I lost my husband early this year. It was an emergency to korle bu they said no bed 😭😭😭😭"

@💕Adwoa🥰 commented:

"I understand your pain I lost my brother because of this same situation."

Health Minister warns doctors over postings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Ghana’s Minister for Health had issued a strong warning to medical doctors who refuse to accept postings to rural parts of the country.

Speaking in an interview with Citi FM on April 22, 2026, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh stated that any doctor who rejects a posting may risk forfeiting their placement opportunities.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh