Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Reacts to Mzbel's Video About Relative's Death

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital issued a press statement on July 7, 2026, responding to a video shared by musician Mzbel about her relative's death

Mzbel claimed her relative died after allegedly being denied a hospital bed at KBTH, prompting management to seek clarification

The hospital called on Mzbel to provide information to assist its investigation and extended condolences to the bereaved family

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Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has officially responded to a video posted by Ghanaian musician Mzbel, in which she alleged that a relative died after being turned away from the facility due to a lack of available beds.

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital addresses musician Mzbel's claims regarding her relative’s death. Image credit: KBTH/FB, Headless Youtuber/ YouTube

Source: UGC

In a press statement released on July 7, 2026, hospital management said it had taken note of the viral video and was working to gather the facts.

The key question the hospital is trying to resolve is whether the deceased was physically brought to KBTH and denied admission, or whether the family was simply advised over the phone to wait until a bed became available before making the trip.

Management acknowledged that it had not yet been able to speak directly with Mzbel or her family to verify the circumstances of the incident.

The hospital therefore called on the musician to come forward and share the relevant details so that a thorough and fair investigation could be carried out.

KBTH's stance on emergency patient care

KBTH used the statement to reaffirm its position on emergency cases, citing a directive issued by the President during the 2026 State of the Nation Address, which instructed that no public hospital should turn away emergency patients.

The hospital noted that any deliberate refusal to attend to a patient in an emergency goes against established policy and would be treated seriously.

The hospital encouraged members of the public who encounter concerns about patient care to report them through KBTH's official complaint channels, which it said were in place to ensure timely investigation and resolution.

Management closed the statement by offering condolences to Mzbel's family and reiterating its commitment to resolving the matter transparently.

The Facebook post below contains the full response from Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to Mzbel’s claims.

Reactions to Korle Bu's Statement

The hospital's response drew mixed reactions from social media users.

Stephen Opoku Awudu said:

"People are protecting their jobs."

Stanley J. Kofi said:

"I'll rate the content of this letter 100/100. It shows respect for citizens, a keen interest to investigate and improve lapses and a resolve to adhere to policy directives. Kudos to the team at KBTH."

Fortune Cofie Yaadzatsi Dzakpo said:

"Stephen Opoku Awudu, you cannot just put a camera in front of you and tarnish the image of an institution."

The Akosa Committee indicts doctors and nurses for reportedly neglecting Charles Amissah, causing his death. Image credit: Ministry of Health/Facebook

Source: UGC

Names of medical professionals who failed Charles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Akosa Committee, tasked with investigating the death of 29-year-old engineer Charles Amissah, has indicted multiple health professionals for failing to provide emergency care.

The committee, according to a report by Joynews on May 6, 2026, identified staff across the Police Hospital, Greater Accra Regional Hospital, and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital who reportedly failed to attend to the victim during his life-threatening condition.

Source: YEN.com.gh