Shatta Wale addressed claims that he dated Burna Boy's girlfriend, revealing the allegation played a major role in their fallout

The Ghanaian dancehall star alleged that former associates deliberately spread the false rumour to turn influential people against him

Shatta Wale said Burna Boy cut off contact before he had the chance to deny the claims, ending what he described as a brotherly bond

Ghanaian artist Charles Nii Armah Mensah, widely known as Shatta Wale, has opened up about the rumour that he had an affair with the Nigerian artist Burna Boy's girlfriend, saying the false allegation was at the heart of why the two artists stopped speaking.

Shatta Wale addresses allegations of sleeping with Burna Boy’s girlfriend and speaks on the fallout with the Nigerian artist. Image credit: Shatta Wale, Burna Boy

Source: Facebook

The Ghanaian dancehall star made the comments during an appearance on the Brunch podcast, where he alleged that certain former associates within his circle were responsible for planting the story.

According to Shatta Wale, those individuals deliberately circulated the claim to tarnish his image and poison his relationship with high-profile figures in the music industry.

How the Rumour Reached Burna Boy

Shatta Wale said Burna Boy was fed the story and had already distanced himself by the time the Ghanaian artist found out what was being said.

He described being given no opportunity to address or deny the allegation before communication between the two broke down entirely.

The dancehall star spoke warmly of what their relationship once looked like, describing it as a genuine brotherhood rather than a purely professional association.

He also claimed he provided practical support to Burna Boy and his family during a period when they were in Ghana, helping them find accommodation and extending the same care to Burna Boy's mother that he would to his own family.

Shatta Wale's Lesson From the Fallout

Reflecting on the experience, Shatta Wale said it reshaped how he approaches the people around him, pushing him to be more self-reliant and more selective about who he trusts.

He framed the episode as a costly lesson about the dangers of disloyalty within his inner circle.

The interview has since generated considerable discussion online, with fans divided over his account.

Some expressed sympathy, while others questioned why the issue continues to resurface years after the friendship collapsed.

Burna Boy has not issued any public response to Shatta Wale's latest remarks.

The X video of Shatta Wale addressing the rumour is below.

Shatta Wale Shows Up in Court for Fan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale made an appearance at the Accra High Court to show support for his fan Webkid, whose case is linked to a complaint by Stonebwoy.

Webkid, whose real name is Abdul Gafaru Sadi, was arrested on May 7, 2026, over allegations of publishing false news and offensive content targeting Stonebwoy and his family.

Shatta Wale has been vocal in his defence of Webkid, blasting Stonebwoy for taking the matter to court.

Source: YEN.com.gh