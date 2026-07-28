The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued a weather bulletin for Tuesday, July 28, covering both southern and northern zones

Thunderstorms with rain are expected in several northern towns, including Yendi, Bolgatanga, and Nalerigu, from late afternoon into midnight

GMet has also warned that sea conditions are rough, urging residents and travellers to exercise caution

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a weather advisory for Tuesday, July 28, 2026, warning of thunderstorms, rain, and rough sea conditions across multiple parts of the country.

The bulletin covers a wide range of weather patterns depending on region, with southern Ghana set to experience largely overcast skies for much of the day, while northern areas face the prospect of heavy downpours as evening approaches.

The GMet issues afternoon weather alert for Ghana on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Southern Ghana weather conditions

Across the south, cloud cover will dominate, with varying degrees of rainfall expected in several towns.

Residents in Tarkwa, Sefwi Bekwai, and Goaso should prepare for rain, while those in Anloga,

Winneba, Cape Coast, Takoradi, and Axim can expect slight rain during the day. Drizzle is forecast for Accra, and intermittent rain is possible in Ho, Koforidua, and Kwahu Tafo.

Akim Oda is also in line for slight rain, whereas Kete Krachi faces the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by rain.

Mostly cloudy conditions, without significant rainfall, are expected in Aflao, Kasoa, Kumasi, Obuasi, Atebubu, Ejura, and Kintampo. Brief spells of sunshine may emerge in isolated areas during the afternoon.

Northern sector braces for late thunderstorms

Conditions in the northern and transition zones will start out sunnier before deteriorating later in the day. Tamale, Bole, Damongo, Wa, and Jirapa are expected to see sunny intervals, while Sunyani, Techiman, and Sampa will be mostly cloudy throughout.

However, Yendi, Bolgatanga, and Nalerigu face the threat of thunderstorms with rain from late afternoon through to midnight, prompting GMet to call for heightened vigilance in those communities.

The agency has also flagged rough sea conditions along Ghana's coastline, advising fishermen, mariners, and coastal residents to take appropriate precautions.

GMet urged the public to drive carefully and remain safety-conscious throughout the day.

Read the afternoon weather alert from the GMet on X below:

ECG announces two-day power outage in Accra

YEN.com.gh earlier report that the Electricity Company of Ghana scheduled maintenance works for Tuesday, July 28 and Wednesday, July 29, 2026, across the Accra West Region.

ECG said power supply will be cut from 9:00am to 5:00pm on both days as part of efforts to improve service delivery.

Several communities across Accra West are affected, with different areas listed for each of the two days.

Source: YEN.com.gh