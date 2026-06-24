The National Cardiothoracic Centre at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has completed its first two off-pump coronary artery bypass grafting procedures

The achievement represents another step forward in reducing reliance on overseas treatment for complex cardiac conditions

The successful procedures highlight the growing expertise and capacity of Ghana's healthcare professionals in performing advanced cardiovascular interventions

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The National Cardiothoracic Centre at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has achieved a major milestone in cardiac healthcare after successfully performing its first two off-pump coronary artery bypass grafting procedures.

The breakthrough introduces an advanced surgical technique that allows coronary artery bypass operations to be carried out without stopping the heart or relying on a heart-lung machine.

The National Cardiothoracic Centre at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has achieved a milestone after successfully performing its first off pump coronary artery bypass surgeries. Photo credit: KBTH/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Medical experts say the approach is less invasive and can lead to improved recovery outcomes for selected patients.

The landmark procedures were conducted with support from visiting Indian cardiac surgeon, Dr Shridhar Padagatti, who collaborated with the local surgical team to introduce the myocardial revascularisation technique at the centre.

In a statement issued on June 23, 2026, the National Cardiothoracic Centre described the achievement as a reflection of its continued commitment to clinical excellence, innovation and the advancement of specialised cardiovascular care in Ghana.

The centre also acknowledged the leadership of its Director, Dr Kojo Entsua-Mensah, and praised the collective efforts of surgeons, cardiologists, anaesthetists, perfusionists, nurses and theatre staff whose expertise contributed to the success of the surgeries.

Watch an animated YouTube video on the complexity of off-pump bypass heart surgery:

The development is expected to strengthen Ghana's capacity to provide advanced cardiac care and reduce the need for some patients to seek specialised treatment outside the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh