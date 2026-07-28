A new DHS interim final rule allows USCIS to refer certain affirmative asylum applications directly to Immigration Court from July 28, 2026

The rule removes language indicating applicants have a 'right' to a USCIS asylum interview, marking a significant shift in process

Applicants with pending affirmative asylum cases could also be affected by the sweeping policy change

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The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced a significant overhaul of the affirmative asylum process, introducing an interim final rule that takes effect on July 28, 2026, and fundamentally alters how asylum applications are handled by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Under the new rule, USCIS is authorised to refer certain affirmative asylum applications directly to Immigration Court without first conducting an asylum interview, a step that has historically been standard practice in the process.

The DHS under President Donald Trump introduces a new interim final rule on July 28, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who the new rule affects

DHS confirmed the rule applies to applicants who are barred from applying for or receiving asylum, those whose claims do not qualify on their merits, and individuals who do not merit a grant of asylum as a matter of discretion.

Critically, the changes also extend to applicants who already have affirmative asylum applications pending at the time the rule comes into force.

Beyond eliminating the interview requirement for certain categories of applicants, the rule strips out language that had previously implied applicants hold a legal right to a USCIS asylum interview. It also removes the obligation for referral notices to include any assessment of an applicant's credibility.

USCIS stated it will continue to conduct interviews for applicants who retain a lawful basis to remain in the United States, as well as in other situations where interviews remain legally required.

DHS cites backlog as justification

According to DHS, the driving rationale behind the interim final rule is to reduce the longstanding backlog of affirmative asylum cases and make the overall system more efficient.

The agency framed the changes as administrative in nature, aimed at redirecting resources and accelerating case resolution within the immigration court system.

US-based immigration attorney Akua Poku of AK Poku Law, PLLC, highlighted the rule on Facebook on July 27, 2026, cautioning that the changes carry wide-reaching implications for applicants currently navigating the asylum process.

The announcement marks one of the most substantial procedural shifts in the US asylum system in recent years, altering the longstanding expectation that asylum seekers would receive a face-to-face interview before their case was escalated to Immigration Court.

Below is Akua Poku’s Facebook post on the new US asylum rule change.

Canada asylum process explained for Ghanaians

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians who enter Canada can legally claim asylum, but simply travelling to watch the World Cup does not qualify anyone for refugee protection.

Canada defines asylum as protection for people who cannot safely return to their home country.

Applicants must demonstrate a genuine and well-founded fear of persecution based on factors such as race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or membership in a particular social group.

Source: YEN.com.gh