Prophet Opambour fired back at Kumawood actor Lil Win after the actor publicly attacked him over his criticism of pastor Adom Kyei-Duah

Opambour reminded Lil Win that the actor had previously sought his prayers to further his career, calling the attack a betrayal

The prophet warned Lil Win to prepare for a curse, escalating what began as a disagreement over prayer and the Black Stars' World Cup fortunes

Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, widely known as Opambour or Prophet 1, has issued a stark curse warning to Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win following a public spat that erupted over comments about influential pastor Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.

Prophet Opambour curses Ghanaian actor Lil Win amid a heated beef over the Philadelphia movement leader, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah. Image credit: LilWin, RevDrEbenezerOpambour, StephenAdomKyeiDuah

Source: Facebook

The drama began when Opambour pushed back against Adom Kyei-Duah, founder and leader of the Believers Worship Centre, also known as Philadelphia. Adom Kyei-Duah had prayed publicly for Sports Minister Kofi Adams ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, seeking divine favour for the Black Stars.

Opambour, however, took issue with the gesture, arguing that no pastor's prayer determines the fortunes of a football team and that Ghana's success at the tournament would come down to the players' own efforts on the pitch.

The remarks did not sit well with Lil Win, who is a known member of the Philadelphia movement and has a history of stepping in to defend Adom Kyei-Duah whenever controversy arises. The actor went on the offensive, verbally attacking Opambour in what the prophet described as deeply personal and disrespectful.

Opambour fires back at Lil Win

Opambour's response, delivered alongside his junior pastor, was sharp and unsparing. He reminded Lil Win that he had no standing to label him a fake man of God, given that the actor himself had previously come to him seeking prayers to advance his career in the entertainment industry.

"I never insulted you, but you found the courage to insult me. If you truly believed I wasn't from God, why did you seek my prayers to become a star? Get ready for the curse that awaits you," Opambour declared.

The statement, shared on 8 July by verified media account ASK Ghana on X, quickly drew attention given the stature of the figures involved. Opambour is one of Ghana's most recognisable and outspoken men of God, while Lil Win remains among the most popular faces in the Kumawood film industry.

The Twitter video of Opambour warning Lil Win is below.

Lil Win unhappy over Black Stars exit

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win expressed frustration over the Black Stars' exit from the 2026 World Cup.

In a video, the Kumawood actor criticised Jordan Ayew's starting role and demanded accountability from the team's management.

Source: YEN.com.gh