Opambour has finally spoken about why he decided to help intercede for the release of Nana Agradaa despite her previous attack on him

In a video, Prophet 1 detailed what he did that fueled Patricia Asiedua Asiamah's early freedom, disclosing the voice he heard from God

This came after an old video of Agradaa levelling serious allegations against him and his church surfaced on the internet, sparking reactions

Founder and leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly called Prophet 1 or Opambour, has broken his silence after Agradaa publicly disclosed the role he played in getting her out of prison.

Opambour finally breaks his silence on claims by Agradaa regarding her release from Nsawam prison. Image credit: De Prince, The BBC Ghana

Source: Facebook

After Patricia Asiedua Asiamah gained her freedom on March 3, 2026, she has been making headlines with her jail experience and how she managed to secure her early release despite being sentenced to 15 years.

Speaking in a recent video, Mama Pat credited Opambour, claiming he interceded on her behalf while she was in prison, the reason she was released.

According to Agradaa, she had an encounter with angels while she was locked up and was instructed to let her family see Opambour to render prayers to his Maker for her.

“I told my husband that: 'If you want me to come out of prison, you have to go to Opambour, the nation’s prophet. If you don't want me to come out, then you can be there and whatever you are doing.' Because the Spirit of the angels of God had told me that we should go to that man. Since without his prayers and his favour, I can never come out,” she said.

The X video of Agradaa is below:

Opambour speaks on Agradaa's release

Speaking in a video shared on TikTok that has courted attention, Opambour confirmed the claims by Nana Agradaa, detailing why he helped her.

According to the man of God, he heard a voice from God when Mama was in Nsawam prison, instructing him to intercede for her because he was the only one who could get her out of prison.

Prophet 1 claimed initially that he questioned God, indicating that the court had already passed its judgment, and it was impossible to overturn it.

However, the Almighty told him the case was not over, and her prayers could perform a miracle, as stated by Opambour.

According to the nation's prophet, he did not perform any corrupt activities to obtain her freedom, but rather, he fasted and followed the direction given to him by God (which he did not disclose) and eventually, Agradaa's jail term was reduced from 15 years to 12 months, leading to her release.

Opambour further warned Ghanaians against disrespecting or using derogatory words on him, claiming God's judgment may come upon them and they might end up coming before him to apologise, just like Mama Pat. He spoke about how he cursed a woman to death after the woman defamed him.

The TikTok video of Opambour is below:

Throwback video of Agradaa blasting Opambour surfaces

Following Agradaa's remarks about Opambour playing a role in her release, an old video of her exposing and using derogatory words on the man of God emerged, causing massive reactions among social media users.

In the said footage, Mama Pat was heard calling the Nation's prophet a false pastor. She claimed the so-called prophetic items, including ‘red eggs, water from wells’ and others, were allegedly demonic practices, adding that anyone who set foot in Opambour's church was cursed.

The controversial wife of Angel Asiamah further accused the man of God of using familiar spirits to run his church. She added that the preacher was practising LGBTQ with his other pastors.

The video sparked a massive debate on social media. While some users claimed she is now a changed person, others also questioned her sudden change of narrative.

Nana Agradaa kneels and begs President John Dramani Mahama for mercy following hr release from jail. Image credit: De Prince, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

Agradaa apologises to President Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa stormed the church of Opambour to apologise to the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama.

The ex-convict, who was dressed in an all-white attire, knelt and cried while begging Mahama to forgive her.

Her husband, Angel Asiamah, also joined his wife to plead for mercy.

Source: YEN.com.gh